ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Why the Yankees Haven't Been Able to Trade For Luis Castillo Yet

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHTbX_0gxkyPoH00

New York is reportedly in on Castillo, but Cincinnati isn't ready to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade just yet

The Yankees are interested in acquiring ace Luis Castillo from the Reds, but Cincinnati is in no rush to make a deal.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media , the Reds are telling teams "we'll get back to you on that" when it comes to Castillo trade talks.

From Cincinnati's perspective, this strategy makes sense, to a certain extent.

The Reds want to get as much back for Castillo as possible, an All-Star and an ace with an additional year of control. Why rush with this process when teams will get more desperate and bid against each other in the days and hours leading up to Tuesday's deadline.

This has to be frustrating for the Yankees, though, if they feel like they're offering a sufficient package to the Reds, hoping to get their guy before another team swoops in.

Castillo recently showed that he's a great fit for the Yankees , shining on the biggest stage. The right-hander threw seven innings of one-run baseball against New York at Yankee Stadium earlier this month, defeating the mighty Yankees in their home ballpark. Castillo got the win in that game—he's now gone seven innings in four games in a row, posting a 1.93 ERA in that span.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that he's heard some speculation around the league that the Reds might choose to hang on to Castillo. One day prior, Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed that New York is still interested in adding Castillo to their rotation before the deadline, along with Frankie Montas of the A's. Andy Martino of SNY added that New York sent a scout to Cincinnati on Thursday to watch Castillo pitch against the Marlins. The right-hander threw seven frames with three runs allowed, striking out eight batters in a win, his fourth victory of the season.

As for what it would take to acquire Castillo, in terms of prospects, it's been reported by Heyman that the Reds want one of New York's two top shortstop prospects (Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza). Whether that changes over the next five days remains to be seen.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline

Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade

Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Frankie Montas
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cubs first trade domino falls, and here’s who could be next

The Chicago Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the first of what’s likely to be many moves on the North Side. With Daniel Bard having signed a contract extension with the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs having shipped Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the run on relievers at the MLB trade deadline appears to be in full swing.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Reds#Yankee Stadium#Nj Advance Media#Espn#New Yor
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy