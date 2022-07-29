Intesa Awaits Clarity On Economic Outlook After Profit Tops Forecast

www.ibtimes.com
International Business Times
U.S. Corporate Profits, Economic Outlooks, Surprisingly Upbeat
U.S. companies are reporting mostly upbeat news this earnings season, surprising investors who had been bracing for a gloomier outlook on both businesses and the economy. More than halfway into the second-quarter reporting period, S&P 500 company earnings are estimated to have increased 8.1% over the year-ago quarter, compared with a 5.6% estimate at the start of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Tuesday.
International Business Times
Socgen Posts Smaller-than-expected Loss After Costly Russia Exit
Buoyant activity across retail and investment banking helped Societe Generale report a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as it absorbed a 3.3-billion-euro hit following the sale of its Russia unit. The French bank, which gave no update on its current efforts to find a new chief executive, said on...
International Business Times
Buoyant Q2 And New Targets Help SocGen Weather Russia Blow
A buoyant second quarter and new three-year targets helped to boost Societe Generale's shares on Wednesday, as the French bank weathered a 3.3-billion-euro ($3.4 billion) hit from the sale of its Russia business. France's third-biggest listed bank, which is seeking a new chief executive, reported a 1.48-billion-euro loss, while analysts...
International Business Times
Wall St Struggles To Gain As Earnings-driven Rally Peters Out
U.S. stock indexes struggled to rise on Monday as an earnings-driven rally from last week faded and economic-sensitive sectors as well as Microsoft fell although gains in Boeing and Tesla limited the losses. Planemaker Boeing Co gained 6.5% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator approved its inspection and...
International Business Times
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
International Business Times
Americana Adds HSBC To List Of Banks For Gulf Dual Listing -sources
The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has added HSBC to its syndicate of advisers for its potential dual listing this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Americana Group has hired HSBC as a joint bookrunner on the initial public...
International Business Times
HSBC H1 Pre-tax Profit Falls, Dismisses Calls For Split
HSBC bank on Monday said pre-tax profit fell in the first half, and appeared to rebuff calls to spin off its Asian activities on the eve of a key shareholder meeting. Pre-tax earnings sank 15 percent to US$9.2 billion after it took a $1.1-billion hit on possible credit losses "to reflect heightened economic uncertainty and inflation", HSBC said.
Why Apple Stock Rallied After The Recent Interest Rate Hike
The feared, usually bearish interest rate increase in the US had the opposite effect on Apple shares in July, as bulls took over. Here’s why.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
International Business Times
Pinterest Shares Jump After Elliott Discloses It Is The Largest Shareholder
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21% in extended trading. "Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in...
International Business Times
Petrobras Leapfrogs Oil Majors In Dividend Payouts
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP - posted...
International Business Times
Lloyd's Of London's Hiscox To Provide Insurance For Ukraine Grain Corridor
Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss. The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime, following a deal...
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Gain As Investors Weigh Risk From Pelosi Taiwan Visit
Stocks rose in volatile trading across Asia on Wednesday and the dollar pared early gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has angered China. Bond yields were also helped as demand for the safest assets eased despite heightened tensions between...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
International Business Times
BMW Sees Full-year Drop In Output Amid Volatile Second Half
BMW lowered its output forecast and warned of a highly volatile second half on Wednesday, pinpointing supplies of energy in Europe and chips worldwide as the two crucial factors to the carmaker hitting full-year earnings targets. The premium carmaker expects a solid sales increase in the second half but said...
International Business Times
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
International Business Times
HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis
HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
International Business Times
GM Prepaying Livent $198 Million For Guaranteed Lithium Supply
General Motors Co is prepaying Livent Corp $198 million for a guaranteed six-year supply of lithium, a deal that reflects the auto industry's rising worry about a tightening market for the electric vehicle battery metal. Prepaying cash for a guaranteed metal supply is unusual in the mining industry. The deal...
International Business Times
Trelleborg To Buy KKR's Minnesota Rubber And Plastics In $1 Billion Deal - Sources
Swedish engineering firm Trelleborg AB has agreed to acquire Minnesota Rubber and Plastics from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc for about $1 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to expand Trelleborg's polymer and plastics business in North America when it...
International Business Times
Big Tech Should Share Europe Network Costs - France, Italy, Spain Document
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
