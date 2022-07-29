ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Claypool Playing Deebo Samuel-Type Role This Season?

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is bring some new formations into the season.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made Chase Claypool a rookie star during his first NFL season. Since then, the impact of the Notre Dame alum has dipped, but the potential of the 6'4, 230-pound wideout is still there.

Claypool will see a change in role this season as he moves inside to the slot from time to time. Under a new playbook from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Claypool is also expected to see a few designs that'll get him into open space.

So of those plays will be runs. Last season, Claypool ran the ball 14 times for 96 yards, and the year prior, he found the endzone on the ground two times.

Which sparked a question during a media scrum at training camp. Can he play a Deebo Samuel role this season?

"We'll see. I know they tried to get me some last year and the year before that," Claypool said on playing a Samuel-like role in Pittsburgh. "I think they always try to get receivers the ball to try and stretch the field out a little bit."

As for lining up in the backfield, he's less convinced, but open to the idea.

"I might be a little too tall, but I wouldn't mind," Claypool said.

As camp roles on, we have seen a few formations that allow different players to run the football. How involved Claypool will be in those will be known in the next three weeks.

Community Policy