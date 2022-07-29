Man's Epic Anti-Work Rant Sends Internet Into Meltdown: 'This Is Me Daily'

www.newsweek.com
A TikTok video is sparking controversy as people think a nurse filmed the clip just after a patient died to get 'likes and attention'
A video of a woman saying she "lost a patient" is going viral on social media. Users think the woman is a nurse who reacted to the patient's death for "likes and attention." It's sparked debate on TikTok and Twitter as people discuss the ethical implications of the video. A...
Instagram responds to backlash over its changes after Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner joined the list of vocal haters
The head of Instagram on Tuesday said the platform’s latest update is just a “test,” following a slew of complaints from users, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have taken issue with a recent redesign. “If you’re seeing a new, full-screen version of a feed or...
Today's 'Quordle' #190 Answer and Hints for Tuesday, August 2
The answers to today's puzzle are not easy to guess, but fortunately Newsweek is on hand to provide some tips.
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
'American Idol' finalist hired a bodyguard after Nicole Kidman pulled her aside at a restaurant and told her to 'invest in security'
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
New documentary exposes ties between Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Victoria’s Secret owner
A new Hulu documentary is seeking to expose the billionaire originally behind several top brands, including Victoria’s Secret, and his financing of Jeffrey Epstein. The trailer for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons teases the exploration of how L Brands founder Les Wexner rubbed elbows with Epstein, often funding the sex trafficker’s exploits.
Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett have reportedly split following the reveal of his twins
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett have reportedly called it quits, according to HollywoodLife. The couple had been dating for a few months, having been spotted together in February aboard a private jet. RELATED: Meet Shivon Zilis, the alleged mother of Elon Musk’s new twin babies ...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
Meghan Markle rejected Queen's request to fly to Mexico to make up with her estranged father, book says
Markle rejected the Queen's request to reconcile with her estranged father, per a new book. Her refusal left Prince Charles and the Queen "perplexed" by the situation, the book said. Markle has yet to this and other claims in the book by British biographer Tom Bower.
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Brad Pitt Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Russian Oligarch Who Is Involved With Winery After Angelina Jolie Sold Her Stake
Things are getting messy. Brad Pitt hired a private investigator to track down a Russian oligarch, who is now involved with the actor's winery ever since his ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake to him, Radar reported on Tuesday, July 5. Article continues below advertisement. In the documents, the Hollywood...
Mark Cuban says the only time he met Bill Gates he made a joke that made Gates so 'pissed' they never spoke again
Bill Gates and Mark Cuban are not on speaking terms, Cuban said in a podcast interview. Cuban says he once told a joke at a conference that got Gates "so pissed" that they never spoke again. The interaction happened right after Cuban sold his company Broadcast.com for $5.7 billion in...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
I’m in love with my chosen baby name but everyone else hates it & says it’s disgusting, I don’t think it’s that bad
WHEN it comes to baby names, the chances are you're not going to keep everyone happy. However, one anonymous woman was left gutted when she and her husband finally settled on a name they both loved - Orson - only to find out everyone they told hated it. Taking to...
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photo of Child With Grimes: 'Like Father, Like Son'
"How many children do you think is enough?" asked one commenter, referencing Musk's ten children.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged
The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Shuts Down Anti-Trans Views In Powerful Tweet
The actor urged Americans to "focus on the real war on women" after a number of other stars issued trans-exclusionary statements.
