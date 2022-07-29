Star 2024 QB Prospect Expects Baylor Offer Soon

IMG Academy (FL) product anticipating Bears will give him next scholarship offer

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) quarterback Jayden Bradford told Inside the Bears he believes the Baylor Bears will be the next program to offer him a scholarship.

"I feel like they have a high chance of giving me an offer," Bradford said. "They have done a really great job of staying in contact with me, we get along really well and I'm really excited to see where that goes."

The 2024 product transferred to the prestigious IMG Academy this year, after playing his sophomore season in his home state of South Carolina. He has built a relationship with quality control coach Rhett Holcomb, saying Holcomb has built trust with him.

"[Holcomb] is super genuine. He's been around college football for a while," Bradford said. "He's a super great guy who knows how to talk to young people."

The dual-threat quarterback lit up 5A ball in South Carolina as a sophomore in 2021, completing 64% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he amassed 367 more yards and five touchdowns.

Bradford is one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation for 2024 and has visited some of the biggest programs in the country this summer, including Texas and LSU.

One program he has yet to visit is Baylor. Bradford wants that to change.

"I was supposed to get up [to Waco] this year, but I just couldn't make it. Schedules didn't line up," Bradford said. "I definitely want to go up for a game or whenever they want to have me."

Bradford's offers already include his hometown South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and NC State among others.

While the Bears have been building a hype-filled 2023 recruiting class, an eventual commitment from Bradford could be a big victory for the Bears. Remember, their prized 2023 quarterback recruit Austin Novosad (Dripping Springs) has received offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame since committing to the Bears.

