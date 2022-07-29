ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

YMCA Groundbreaking, Primary elections, and lottery scams

By Katie Thoresen
wxpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wxpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

Enrollment levels impact funding for area schools

The pandemic hit school districts hard in 2020, with Wisconsin schools losing 25 thousand students, and statewide, it hasn't quite bounced back. "You're obviously hoping that if you're in a school system you're gonna recoup some of those students and some of them will return." said Mark Sommerhauser, Communications Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect

New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy