YMCA Groundbreaking, Primary elections, and lottery scams

Enrollment levels impact funding for area schools
The pandemic hit school districts hard in 2020, with Wisconsin schools losing 25 thousand students, and statewide, it hasn't quite bounced back. "You're obviously hoping that if you're in a school system you're gonna recoup some of those students and some of them will return." said Mark Sommerhauser, Communications Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
