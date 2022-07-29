Slow fire season means no pay for contracted firefighters

nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Bitterroot NF moves to extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest is raising its fire danger to extreme due to continued hot weather and dry fuel conditions. The following was sent out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 6 days after going to “Very High” fire danger, the Bitterroot National Forest announced today...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 16,226 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 16,226 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of 3,251 acres from Monday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Ronan Creek and over to Red and Black Lakes. The largest growth occurred in the areas Northeast of the Lookout tower. I did cut Black Lake out of the perimeter since the fire burned all around this lake. The intense heat was located where the bulk of the perimeter growth occurred. There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."
Flathead Beacon
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows to 731 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 731 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's an increase of 59 acres from Sunday. The daily flight log notes the following:. "Perimeter growth and intense heat were mapped in the fire’s northwestern corner...
Crews contain wildfire west of Lolo
The Missoula Rural Fire District reports a wildfire that broke out Sunday west of Lolo was held to 10 acres in tall grass and forested areas.
NBCMontana
Clover Fire grows to 905 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning near the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 905 acres, according to overnight flight data. That's an increase of 71 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log notes the following: "Intense heat is visible...
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire controlled near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Quick actions of firefighters saved threatened homes from the Thayer Fire that erupted along Highway 12 west of Lolo on Sunday afternoon. Missoula Rural Fire says10 engine crews and three DNRC helicopters kept a fast-moving fire from destroying any residences and becoming a major fire. DNRC...
NBCMontana
Trailer fire, west of Arlee, grows to over 1 acre
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire in an Arlee trailer home has grown to over one acre in size, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The fire is burning near Arlee Pines Road, just west of Arlee. CSKT Division of Fire has a crew on scene...
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire burns west of Lolo near Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Thayer Fire started five miles west of Lolo on Highway 12 Sunday afternoon. Callers allegedly heard a loud "pop," followed by smoke and flames coming from a downed powerline but the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Crews were able to control the...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
NBCMontana
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
NBCMontana
Idaho's Moose Fire now 48,532 acres, 21% contained
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new update Sunday morning shows the Moose Fire in Idaho is now burning 48,532 acres with 21% containment. The blaze is burning in grass, brush and timber outside North Fork, Idaho. Nearly 1,000 personnel are on scene protecting homes, energy infrastructure and the Highway 93...
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Scammers take advantage of low housing market supply, high demand
MISSOULA, Mont. — As housing is in limited supply right now, the Better Business Bureau warns that more reports are coming in of crooks trying to collect deposits and first months rent before a person can even tour a property. "We have seen this ramp up over COVID," said...
NBCMontana
High heat, gusty winds create critical fire weather
HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
NBCMontana
Some taglines of iconic 'Duckboy Cards' updated to meet current trends
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — For 35 years, Montanans have been collecting, sending and receiving postcards that show the lighter side of Montana life. Paul Stanton's 'Duckboy Cards are known for their quirky, rural Montana humor. Now, many of their taglines are being updated to meet current trends for new generations.
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows overnight
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 635 acres. That's up 24 acres from yesterday. "Perimeter growth was primarily mapped in the area west of Signal Rock on both the north and south sides of trail 313. This area of fire growth displayed intense heat. The fire’s western edge once again held scattered heat. Isolated heat sources were mapped throughout the fire’s interior."
NBCMontana
Bozeman police respond to shooting at Walmart
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police responded to Walmart after multiple reports of a shooting inside of the store just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took the suspect into custody, and have located one male victim. Officials believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting and...
