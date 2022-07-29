Slow fire season means no pay for contracted firefighters

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 16,226 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of 3,251 acres from Monday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Ronan Creek and over to Red and Black Lakes. The largest growth occurred in the areas Northeast of the Lookout tower. I did cut Black Lake out of the perimeter since the fire burned all around this lake. The intense heat was located where the bulk of the perimeter growth occurred. There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."

ELMO, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO