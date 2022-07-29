ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLx5P_0gxkxQjD00

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex , was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Essex Police said that on Friday morning a 36-year-old man from Pitsea was arrested on suspicion of Ms Wright’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgwEv_0gxkxQjD00

It is understood that the suspect, who remains in custody, is known to Ms Wright.

Ms Wright, who is 5ft 8in, slim, with hazel eyes and shoulder length blonde hair, has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday July 22.

She has a dream catcher tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.

She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby

“She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.

“We have a team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff working to find her and we urgently need anyone with information about her disappearance to contact us.”

He said officers want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Ms Wright since the morning of July 22, or saw her between that point and when her car was found on Tuesday July 26.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612.

Information can also be reported online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1 or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

