Step back in time or out on the water in League City

When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO