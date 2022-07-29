ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachia Rises: How to help people in Eastern Kentucky

By Ethan Sirles
 3 days ago
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, WYMT in Hazard, WKYT in Lexington, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, W. Va., are once again partnering with organizations committed to relief efforts. In “Appalachia Rises | A Week of Giving,” the stations will spotlight throughout every newscast and across their...
HAZARD, KY
Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
KENTUCKY STATE
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
BUCKHORN, KY
Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
KENTUCKY STATE
‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. “The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page. Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Ky. superintendents share damage reports, community needs

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s likely many of the school districts in eastern Kentucky will have to delay the start of school. Some districts are already making that decision, and others are evaluating damage and working on a timeline. We heard from superintendents of school districts that include hard-hit...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Locals in McRoberts come together to create a makeshift bridge

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Many terrifying stories have come out of the flooding here in Eastern Kentucky, but we have also heard inspiring acts from communities in the region. In McRoberts, they created a makeshift bridge after the flooding destroyed one of the two that led into the town. “Early...
MCROBERTS, KY
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state. FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to Ky. flood victims

WASHINGTON. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following deadly flooding. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” said SBA Administrator...
KENTUCKY STATE

