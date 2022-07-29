Appalachia Rises: How to help people in Eastern Kentucky

www.wymt.com
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, WYMT in Hazard, WKYT in Lexington, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, W. Va., are once again partnering with organizations committed to relief efforts. In “Appalachia Rises | A Week of Giving,” the stations will spotlight throughout every newscast and across their...
Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. “The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page. Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and...
Eastern Ky. superintendents share damage reports, community needs
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s likely many of the school districts in eastern Kentucky will have to delay the start of school. Some districts are already making that decision, and others are evaluating damage and working on a timeline. We heard from superintendents of school districts that include hard-hit...
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
Locals in McRoberts come together to create a makeshift bridge
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Many terrifying stories have come out of the flooding here in Eastern Kentucky, but we have also heard inspiring acts from communities in the region. In McRoberts, they created a makeshift bridge after the flooding destroyed one of the two that led into the town. “Early...
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state. FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a...
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to.
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to Ky. flood victims
WASHINGTON. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following deadly flooding. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” said SBA Administrator...
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
