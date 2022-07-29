ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith: Four talking points from actor’s apology video for the Chris Rock Oscars slap

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWbCv_0gxku53i00

Will Smith has made a public apology to Chris Rock , his wife Jada Pinkett Smith , and various other people in a new video, published on Friday (29 July).

In the nearly six-minute clip, the actor addressed his altercation with the comedian at the Oscars in March, which took place after Rock made a joke in reference to Pinkett Smith’s hair .

Smith approached Rock on stage and hit him across the face, before swearing at him.

The moment has been discussed widely since, with celebrities and viewers commenting on the shocking altercation.

Three months after the incident, Smith’s video to his fans answers some questions about the moment. (You can read the full transcript of the video here .)

Here are the major talking points from the video...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmD6b_0gxku53i00

Why Will Smith didn’t apologise to Chris Rock at the time?

Soon after the slap took place, Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Some have wondered why he didn’t take the opportunity to apologise to Rock during his acceptance speech. In Friday’s video Smith explained that he wasn’t feeling focused enough to address the situation immediately.

“I was fogged out by that point,” he said. “It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out.”

What’s Will Smith’s relationship to Chris Rock and his family like now?

In terms of reconciliation, it seems there is still plenty of work to be done. While Smith explained that Rock does not yet feel ready to talk, he confirmed that he’ll always be ready to mend their relationship.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you,” Smith said in the video. “My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk.”

He went on to explain that he didn’t realise until later “how many people got hurt” by his actions, eventually apologising to Chris Rock’s mother and brother, as well.

Smith said: “I want to apologise to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JODAJ_0gxku53i00

Did Jada Pinkett Smith ask Will Smith to intervene?

In the video, the actor clarified that Pinkett Smith did not encourage him to approach Rock on stage .

“No,” Smith said firmly. “It’s like, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe.”

How does Will Smith feel about the incident now?

Throughout the video, Smith expressed remorse for his behaviour, telling the camera: “There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

After saying that disappointing people is his “central trauma”, Smith promised those who looked up to him that he’s devoted to making a change.

“I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” Smith explained. “I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***. So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world.”

Rock himself addressed the slap in a comedy set he performed earlier this week (24 July) in New Jersey.

Jada Pinkett Smith has also commented on the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

772K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy