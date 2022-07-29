ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Venezuela's Guaidó wins UK court ruling in battle over gold

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0CuV_0gxku2PX00

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó won a U.K. court ruling Friday that takes him a step closer to victory in his battle with President Nicolás Maduro over a cache of gold bullion held in the Bank of England.

A judge at the High Court in London ruled that British courts do not need to recognize judgments by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice of Venezuela, Venezuela's top constitutional court, that said the gold should go to Maduro.

The ruling is part of a long-running wrangle over assets of Venezuela’s central bank. Two rival boards of Banco Central de Venezuela – one appointed by Maduro and another by Guaidó – are battling to secure the release of more than 800 million pounds ($1 billion) of gold in the vaults of the Bank of England.

The British government recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s president, and the Bank of England has refused to hand the gold over to Maduro.

Judge Sara Cockerill said there was “no basis” for the recognition of the judgments of the Venezuelan court that declared Guaidó’s bank board appointments unconstitutional. She said the Guaidó board “therefore succeeds.”

In a statement, Guaidó said the ruling was “another step in the process of protecting Venezuela’s international gold reserves and preserving them for the Venezuelan people and their future.”

A spokesperson for the Maduro-appointed board said it was considering an appeal.

“This is an unfortunate ruling that ultimately rests on a narrow issue of law about the recognition of foreign judgments,” lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla, who represents the Maduro board, said.

While serving as leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly , Guaidó challenged Maduro’s claim to the presidency, arguing that his 2018 election was rigged and invalid. Guaidó says he’s the country’s interim president under provisions of the constitution that allow the head of the national legislature to take power until free elections can be held.

While a number of countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., recognized Guaido’s claim, he has never been able to assert his authority and Maduro remains in charge.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin says there would be ‘no winners’ in a nuclear war and such a conflict should never be started

Vladimir Putin has given an explicit warning against a nuclear conflict as the UN says the world is “edging towards catastrophe”.The Russian leader said there would be “no winners” in a nuclear war and that such a conflict should never be started.He made his remarks in a letter to a conference concerning the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).“We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community,” he wrote.His comments are eye-catching as global...
POLITICS
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
WORLD
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserves#Gold Bullion#Venezuelan#The Bank Of England#The High Court#British
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: China says house speaker is ‘playing with fire’ as she lands in Taipei

Tensions are high across the region as the plane expected to be carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Marcos Jr. says Philippines won't rejoin international court

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday the Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports his predecessor’s stance but rejects the wishes of human rights activists.Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from The Hague-based court in 2019 in a move rights activists said was an attempt to evade accountability and prevent an international probe into thousands of killings in his campaign against illegal drugs.“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. said in response to a question at a news conference.Marcos Jr., who took office on June...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refusing UN request in Archie case would breach international law, court told

Lawyers representing the parents of Archie Battersbee have told Court of Appeal judges that, unless the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment is postponed, the court will be “complicit” in a “flagrant breach of international law”.Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made a last-ditch application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities last week after their court battle against Barts Health NHS Trust over his treatment ended.The youngster was due to have his life-support at the Royal London Hospital in east London ended at 2pm on Monday, after a High Court judge ruled this to be...
LAW
The Independent

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ

A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said.The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.The Black Sea Fleet's press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Pelosi reportedly set to visit Taiwan despite warnings from US and Chinese officials

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to add a stop in Taiwan to the itinerary of a congressional trip she is leading to the Indo-Pacific, including an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. Over the weekend, Ms Pelosi departed Washington with a group of five other House members — House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, Veterans Affairs Committee chair Mark Takano, Ways and Means committee vice-chair Suzan DelBene, House Intelligence Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi, and House Armed Services Committee member Andy Kim — with plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.According to Ms Pelosi’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukrainian president Zelensky calls for the mass evacuation of the Donetsk region

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the mass evacuation of the Donetsk region in a video on Facebook, confirming there is a government plan to help people move out.“The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said, adding that residents would be given logistical and financial aid.“If you have the opportunity, please talk to those who remain in the combat zones in Donbas. Please convince them that it is necessary to leave”, he concluded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato ‘prepared to intervene’ amid rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

A Nato peacekeeping force has said it is “prepared to intervene” amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. The pledge comes as Kosovo police said they closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest. Locals were enraged by an order to switch Serb car number plates to Kosovan ones within two months, sparking protests. Nato’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) said in a statement: “The Nato-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeoparadised in accordance with its mandate coming from UN SC Resolution...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods.However, the Laodicea cannot immediately leave the port of Tripoli because a judge ordered Monday that it may not sail for 72 hours at the request of Ukrainian authorities. If the judge does not extend the order, the ship could sail in two days, a move likely to anger Ukraine.A Lebanese port official confirmed that the ship is still in Tripoli and...
WORLD
The Independent

Somalia names former al-Shabab deputy a government minister

A former deputy leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been named a government minister by Somalia’s new administration in what some call a chance to persuade fighters to denounce violence.Mukhtar Robow was given the post of religious affairs minister, the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Tuesday. Not all Somalis supported his ministerial appointment, with some calling it disrespectful to those who lost loved ones in al-Shabab attacks.Robow, who once had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, defected from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in 2017 and at first was greeted with praise by Somalia’s government. But...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing.The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported.While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times — Taiwan’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson mocked for saying ‘US has never been less ready for war’ as Biden announces Al Qaeda strike

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went on a tirade blasting the military readiness of the US on the same day that President Joe Biden announced that the leader of Al-Qaeda had been killed. On Monday night, Mr Carlson also laced into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was slated to land in Taiwan on Tuesday along with fellow Democratic lawmakers for a trip that has been criticized for ratcheting up tensions with China. China notably considers the island part of its own territory. “Nancy Pelosi ... has no understanding of what she is doing or what might happen if she...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.Mr Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.The Labour leader has previously called for British sanctions imposed on allies of Vladimir Putin to go “further and faster” in order to cripple Russia’s ability to function.The list also includes Labour frontbenchers Lisa Nandy and David Lammy as well as former prime minister David Cameron, ITV’s Robert Peston, the BBC’s Huw Edwards and Piers...
EUROPE
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Family appeals to Supreme Court over life support withdrawal

The parents of Archie Battersbee have filed an application to the Supreme Court in a bid to extend his life-sustaining treatment to allow time for a United Nations committee to consider the 12-year-old’s case.Archie has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother on 7 April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His life support was due to be withdrawn at midday on Tuesday (2 August).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

No point in Assembly recall while protocol differences remain – Nesbitt

Political party leaders at Stormont would be better off meeting privately to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol than staging another failed attempt to elect an Assembly speaker, an Ulster Unionist MLA has said.However, former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt insisted that parties need to work to restore the powersharing institutions, stating that challenges faced now are not as steep as those overcome by David Trimble.The Stormont Assembly will meet on Wednesday in a third bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed an SDLP recall petition.The Stormont institutions have been in flux since February when the...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The death of Ayman Al-Zawahiri and what it says about US counterterrorism

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda and a plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has been killed in a drone strike in the Afghan city of Kabul, according to the US government.Al-Zawahiri was the the successor to Osama bin Laden and his death marked “one more measure of closure” to the families of those killed in the 2001 atrocities, President Joe Biden said during televised remarks on Aug. 1, 2022.The operation came almost a year after American troops exited Afghanistan after decades of fighting there. The Conversation asked Daniel Milton, a terrorism expert at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

772K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy