Eastern Kentucky floods - live: Governor warns ‘this isn’t over’ as death toll reaches 16

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
 4 days ago

At least 16 people have been killed in torrential flooding in eastern Kentucky, after intense rain inundated many corners of the Appalachian mountain region.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and called it the “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search through flooded areas. Floods began overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, but rains continued Thursday night and into Friday.

Thouands of people were out of power, and people have been reported waiting on roofs or in trees for rescue. The Kentucky National Guard, as well as state and local officials, were working on rescue operations.

Flash floods like this are likely to become more common in many parts of the United States as the climate crisis grows, a recent study found.

As the planet gets warmer, rainstorms can become more intense, dumping vastly more water in a short period of time.

Intense flash floods also struck earlier this week in and around St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, massive floods swept through Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer.

