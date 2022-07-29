⚾ Kansas Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

kuathletics.com
🏈 Logan Named to Prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., was named to his third preseason watch list of the summer on Monday when he was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Logan had...
🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years in 2022-23
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in NCAA Division I history, Kansas will celebrate 125 years of KU men’s basketball during the 2022-23 season. Upcoming plans for the 125th season will include a reunion of all former players, coaches and staffs. That celebration, plus additional events throughout the 125th season of KU basketball, will be announced after the Big 12 releases its league schedule in mid-to-late September.
