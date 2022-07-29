Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: July 29

247sports.com
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
LSU baseball middle infield with some kinks to work out before 2023 season
LSU’s middle infield depth took another hit as the signing period for the MLB draft drew to a close on Monday. Vanderbilt transfer and 17th round pick Carter Young reportedly signed with the Baltimore Orioles for $1.3 million, making the Tigers infield outlook for the 2023 season a little more doom than gloom as a result. Young signed for an almost unbelievable number above the pick value but that does happen from time to time when MLB clubs can’t come to terms with higher draft picks, giving team carte blanche to reallocate that money to other draftees.
AP source: Padres have tentative deal in place for Soto
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are close to acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding a World Series champion who is one of baseball’s best hitters in his early 20s.
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
Different Red Wolves open camp
Year No. 2 for Butch Jones’ Arkansas State Red Wolves begins on Tuesday, when players are scheduled to report. On the practice field begins the following day.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Scouting the best 2023 forwards in the EYBL
Breaking down the best forwards in the EYBL is no easy task. First, given the fluidity of positions in modern day basketball, there are so many different types of players who can fall under that umbrella. Secondly, the EYBL had tremendous depth of talent in those spots and consequently, no...
Jason's Scouting Report: Brian Anderson
Jason Staples provides his comprehensive player analysis, with grades, stats, scouting notes, clip, and 2022 outlook.
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 32 Days, No. 32 JJ Jernighan and Audavion Collins
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Pac-12 commish: No Pac-12 team leaving for Big 12
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff came out firing at media day, punching back at the Big 12, which he tells 247Sports is "tampering" by trying to lure Pac-12 teams to its conference.
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 32 Days
We're less than 40 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. When...
Top 150 marksman Parker Friedrichsen is gearing for fall visits
One of the best shooters in high school basketball, Parker Friedrichsen, de-committed from Oklahoma State as the summer kicked into gear. Since his recruitment has been open, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Bixby (Okla.) has regained familiarity and enjoyment with his recruiting process. “All that stuff went down and...
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Texas Tech extends official offers to several recruits
August 1st is the first day colleges are allowed to officially extend offers to 2023 recruits. Several of the prospects have announced their official offers from Texas Tech via social media. Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently consists of 23 announced commits and ranks 16th nationally. The following is a...
