Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: July 29

LSU’s middle infield depth took another hit as the signing period for the MLB draft drew to a close on Monday. Vanderbilt transfer and 17th round pick Carter Young reportedly signed with the Baltimore Orioles for $1.3 million, making the Tigers infield outlook for the 2023 season a little more doom than gloom as a result. Young signed for an almost unbelievable number above the pick value but that does happen from time to time when MLB clubs can’t come to terms with higher draft picks, giving team carte blanche to reallocate that money to other draftees.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO