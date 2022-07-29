SEE IT: Johnny Depp makes $3.6 million within hours selling his artwork

Johnny Depp s old 780 pieces of his artwork Thursday, which were sold out before the day ended, earning him $3.6 million.

Depp announced that he was selling his work on Instagram through the Birmingham, England-based Castle Fine Art's 37 gallery. The gallery's website promptly crashed due to traffic. The actor had traveled to Britain following his recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He was there when the verdict was read.



The collection, titled "Friends And Heroes," included portraits of actors Al Pacino and Elizabeth Taylor and musicians Keith Richards and Bob Dylan. Castle Fine Art's 37 described it as "a testament to those [Depp] has known well and others who have inspired him as a person."

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Johnny Depp arrives at Sage Gateshead, Newcastle, England, where he is due to join Jeff Beck onstage, June 2.

"I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends, and people I admire," Depp explained on the gallery's website. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit."

His main four pieces cost nearly $18,000 altogether, with individual framed pieces going for $4,772. There were multiple copies of each painting and collection available for purchase.

The Fairfax County Court jury awarded Depp $10.35 million as a result of finding Heard liable for making defamatory statements. Heard also was awarded $2 million in damages and has since appealed the case . Depp followed up the case by settling an assault lawsuit from a crew member on a film the actor was in. The complainant received an undisclosed amount to dismiss the case, in which he alleged Depp punched him in the stomach on set.

Most recently, Depp was spotted in France as he prepared to start filming La Favorite, in which he's been cast as King Louis XV during the period of his affair with Jeanne du Barry. Netflix agreed to finance the film partially and stream it.