ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

East Longmeadow, Hampden to receive funding for bridge repair

thereminder.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Hampden, MA
East Longmeadow, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Hampden, MA
Government
City
Monson, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Bridges#Infrastructure#Legislature#Bridge Program#Urban Construction#East Longmeadow Hampden
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy