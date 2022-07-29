East Longmeadow, Hampden to receive funding for bridge repair

www.thereminder.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from July 24-30
A house in Wilbraham that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 113 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $326,259. The...
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Easthampton fire crew rescue two people trapped in motor vehicle 30ft down in an embankment
Easthampton Fire crew was called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Current drought conditions across western Massachusetts
As we head into August, July was for sure a drier than usual month across Western Massachusetts.
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
thereminder.com
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
homenewshere.com
A plane lost power on takeoff in Great Barrington, forcing the pilot to land in a field
GREAT BARRINGTON — A flight instructor and student made an emergency landing in a field over the weekend after their airplane's engine lost some of its power on takeoff at Walter J. Koladza Airport. Neither were injured, and the plane did not sustain any damage, said Great Barrington Police...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
