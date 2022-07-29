ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Temporary road closure downtown on Nevada Avenue starting August 1

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

Southbound Nevada Avenue will temporarily close between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue starting August 1 for up to two weeks. The sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrians. The closure is due to utility work for the AdAmAn Alley project.

Northbound Nevada will remain open. A westbound lane on Colorado Ave between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will continue to remain closed for the duration of the AdAmAn Alley project.

Approximately 600 linear feet of alley is having 100+ year old utilities upgraded and pavement reconstructed. The surface will be reconstructed with the intent of supporting pedestrian accessibility throughout. Once the City and Colorado Springs Utilities have completed the utility and pavement work, the Downtown Partnership, along with the private property owners, will implement public art and other aesthetic improvements to create a more inviting place for people to gather.

For information on the utility and street work visit https://coloradosprings.gov/adamanalley.

For information on the AdAmAn Alley project visit https://downtowncs.com/adaman/.

