www.thereminder.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
Related
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser being held at The Big E
The Eastern States Exposition announced Friday that a fundraiser is being held featuring the Giant Slide.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Worcester Restaurant Week: Here are some of the best meal deals to try
Worcester Restaurant Week returns for the Summer 2022 edition on Monday, Aug. 1, and for the next two weeks, restaurants throughout the city and surrounding communities will offer full meals for just $28.22. Many local restaurants have already released their prix fix menus for the event, which runs through Aug....
thereminder.com
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture
SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachael’s Food recalls ready-to-eat foods containing meat, poultry
Rachael's Food Corporation in Chicopee is recalling over 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry that may be contaminated with listeria.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
westernmassnews.com
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
Boston Globe
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
thereminder.com
Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years
HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
Lottery Now Open for Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn
AUBURN - The lottery for the Julia Bancroft senior community apartments in Auburn is now open. The town will conduct the lottery on Oct. 20. The Julia Bancroft apartments are at 3 Vinal St. in Auburn. The apartment complex is currently being constructed behind the former Julia Bancroft elementary school, which closed in 2016. The old school building will be part of the new development.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
Comments / 0