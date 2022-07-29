ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
MassLive.com

New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WORCESTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture

SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years

HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
HOLLAND, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Lottery Now Open for Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn

AUBURN - The lottery for the Julia Bancroft senior community apartments in Auburn is now open. The town will conduct the lottery on Oct. 20. The Julia Bancroft apartments are at 3 Vinal St. in Auburn. The apartment complex is currently being constructed behind the former Julia Bancroft elementary school, which closed in 2016. The old school building will be part of the new development.
AUBURN, MA
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE

