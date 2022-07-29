Step back in time or out on the water in League City

houston.culturemap.com
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Hip Australian-NYC coffee shop brews up third Houston location in bustling Galleria-area center
An Australian-inspired, New York-based coffee shop and cafe leads the list of three new tenants coming to a prominent Galleria-area shopping center. Bluestone Lane will open its third Houston-area location in Post Oak Plaza, local real estate developer Levcor's property at the corner of San Felipe and Post Oak. In...
Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district
Three staple Montrose Italian restaurants will soon shutter to make way for a new dining district. Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino will close on Friday, August 5. The Vincent Mandola family, owner of the approximately two-and-a-half acre tract, has sold it to an affiliate of real estate development firms Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners.
Houston crawls to surprising spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. In what may shock anyone who has actually visited both cities, Dallas topped Houston and made the No. 1 slot.
Texas-born trio The Chicks add Houston date to national tour
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Houston. The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one show...
Casual new bar crafts major upside in Garden Oaks with special sips and diverse dishes
Garden Oaks residents will soon have a new place to enjoy craft beer in a casual environment. Upside Pub will open August 9 in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. First announced in the spring, husband-and-wife owners Andy and Paige Lujan moved to Houston in order...
Houston SPCA gives flight to rescued great egrets and blue herons
The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas team rehabilitated and returned dozens of injured, orphaned great blue herons and great egrets to the wild earlier this month. These 28 juvenile great egrets and blue herons were found with broken wings, mangled legs, and internal injuries after their nesting area in Cypress was destroyed on May 13.
Houston's global real estate powerhouse snatches up highly coveted River Oaks address
One of Houston’s most-sought after commercial addresses has just been snatched up by an iconic real estate company based here. Global real estate firm Hines has acquired the sleek 200 Park Place office building, the company announced. Hines purchased the coveted space located at 400 Westheimer Rd. for $145...
Bun B's Trill Burgers big Good Morning America win leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown. Three judges unanimously selected Trill Burgers to advance to the finals in New York City. 2. Neighborhood favorite Garden Oaks restaurant...
Pioneering Houston plant shop sprouts up with free weekend 'PlantChella' family festival
Houston’s first Black woman-owned plant shop — and also the first in Texas — is celebrating its first birthday and inviting the city to party in a green weekend bash. The Plant Project Houston (2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose) is hosting PlantChella, a free, three-day event running July 29-31, to celebrate its first anniversary. Free activities throughout the weekend include workshops on growing succulents, rum tastings, cigar rolling, yoga, sound baths, kids activities and more.
Vibrant new art installation sprouts through summer at Avenida Houston
A new public art installation has sprung up at downtown Avenida Houston, and you're meant to play with it. Called Roseaux, this "particip'active" art is composed of tall, individual reeds with sensors that rhythmically create a variation of colors and sounds when users engage them with their feet. When not...
7 luscious, low-may lipsticks every Houstonian needs for that perfect pout
This season’s on-trend makeup look is low maintenance and high impact. Think lip balms with extra hydration and SPF, low-effort lip stains or lipstick reminiscent of your favorite Disney Princess. (We see you, Moana! Read on for more on her.) To celebrate National Lipstick Day on Friday, July 29,...
Riel talk about Montrose's award-winning restaurant, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine and bar manager Derek Brown join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the Montrose restaurant. The conversation begins with Brown explaining how he left the finance world to begin bartending at some of New York's best restaurants. Ultimately, he made his way to Houston and joined Riel in 2019.
Hustlin' Houston Vietnamese restaurant wins $1M in top industry competition
A new Houston restaurant will be able to expand courtesy of a $1 million venture capital investment. The Savory Fund selected Houston Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle as the winner of its Million Dollar Restaurant Launch competition. The private equity firm picked the Houston restaurant from a pool of more than...
Houston hip-hop king Bun B's Trill Burgers crowned best in nation on Good Morning America
Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize. “It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement. “To be in Times Square...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among America's richest
Folks live well in Houston and its surrounding suburbs and cities, and a new study illustrates just how well. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks names three Greater Houston-area neighbors Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land among the richest big cities in the U.S. HomeSnacks looked at three data...
Hot new Italian eatery from successful Houston restaurateur headed to Washington Avenue
A new Italian restaurant has had so much success that its owner is already planning a second location. Gr8 Plate Hospitality, the local company behind The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill, will bring its recently opened Italian concept Passerella to Washington Avenue this fall. The new Passerella will be located...
Tantalizingly thick cookie pop-up bakes up new permanent home in The Heights
A Houston cookie pop-up will soon unveil its permanent home in the Heights. Pudgy’s Fine Cookies will celebrate its grand opening this Sunday, July 31. Owner Van Teamer tells CultureMap she started Pudgy’s after exploring her interest in baking during the pandemic. Part of an entrepreneurially minded Vietnamese family, she considered opening a franchise cookie store but found the products to be too sweet. Working with her sister, she began testing recipes.
Neighborhood favorite Garden Oaks restaurant crafts exciting new locale in Midtown
One of 2021’s best new restaurants will soon add a second location. Garden Oaks restaurant d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails is coming to Midtown. Opened last September by hospitality veteran Daut Elshani and chef Geoff Hundt (Local Foods, Benjy’s), d’Alba’s eclectic menu and welcoming atmosphere have made it a hit, including winning Best New Restaurant in the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Ken Hoffman on how a famed Houston Jewish bakery helped the G.O.A.T. of competitive food eating win big
Joey Chestnut, the undisputed GOAT of competitive eating, added more luster to his career stats by scarfing down 17.5 pounds of cherry pie in eight minutes at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C. last week. It’s his 55th record according to Major League Eating, the governing body of the consumption circuit.
Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown
Two of Houston's most acclaimed burger purveyors faced off in an epic battle on national television this morning. Good Morning America featured Trill Burgers and Burger-Chan on a Houston-centered edition of its “United States of Burgers” segment. Filmed near downtown at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, a panel of...
