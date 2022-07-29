ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Step back in time or out on the water in League City

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district

Three staple Montrose Italian restaurants will soon shutter to make way for a new dining district. Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino will close on Friday, August 5. The Vincent Mandola family, owner of the approximately two-and-a-half acre tract, has sold it to an affiliate of real estate development firms Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston crawls to surprising spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. In what may shock anyone who has actually visited both cities, Dallas topped Houston and made the No. 1 slot.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
League City, TX
Lifestyle
City
League City, TX
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#In The Water#Antique#Pulled Pork#Sea Trout#Southern#Victorian#Butler S Courtyard
CultureMap Houston

Pioneering Houston plant shop sprouts up with free weekend 'PlantChella' family festival

Houston’s first Black woman-owned plant shop — and also the first in Texas — is celebrating its first birthday and inviting the city to party in a green weekend bash. The Plant Project Houston (2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose) is hosting PlantChella, a free, three-day event running July 29-31, to celebrate its first anniversary. Free activities throughout the weekend include workshops on growing succulents, rum tastings, cigar rolling, yoga, sound baths, kids activities and more.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Riel talk about Montrose's award-winning restaurant, plus the hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine and bar manager Derek Brown join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the Montrose restaurant. The conversation begins with Brown explaining how he left the finance world to begin bartending at some of New York's best restaurants. Ultimately, he made his way to Houston and joined Riel in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
CultureMap Houston

Tantalizingly thick cookie pop-up bakes up new permanent home in The Heights

A Houston cookie pop-up will soon unveil its permanent home in the Heights. Pudgy’s Fine Cookies will celebrate its grand opening this Sunday, July 31. Owner Van Teamer tells CultureMap she started Pudgy’s after exploring her interest in baking during the pandemic. Part of an entrepreneurially minded Vietnamese family, she considered opening a franchise cookie store but found the products to be too sweet. Working with her sister, she began testing recipes.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Neighborhood favorite Garden Oaks restaurant crafts exciting new locale in Midtown

One of 2021’s best new restaurants will soon add a second location. Garden Oaks restaurant d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails is coming to Midtown. Opened last September by hospitality veteran Daut Elshani and chef Geoff Hundt (Local Foods, Benjy’s), d’Alba’s eclectic menu and welcoming atmosphere have made it a hit, including winning Best New Restaurant in the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy