ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Palmer's National Night Out works to create safe, caring neighborhoods

thereminder.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
Palmer, MA
Government
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Ems#Relationshi
westernmassnews.com

Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash

Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
whdh.com

MA drought forces communities to instate water restrictions

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans. “I think everywhere you look in Wayland it’s brown,” said...
WAYLAND, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy