Palmer's National Night Out works to create safe, caring neighborhoods

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
westernmassnews.com
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
Easthampton fire crew rescue two people trapped in motor vehicle 30ft down in an embankment
Easthampton Fire crew was called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
whdh.com
MA drought forces communities to instate water restrictions
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans. “I think everywhere you look in Wayland it’s brown,” said...
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
westernmassnews.com
GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs for victims of Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about Friday’s crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. We now know two people died when the car they were in was hit by a truck and the driver is accused of excessive speeding. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Demian Ward...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
