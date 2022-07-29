Mayor Vieau announces superintendent search process

www.thereminder.com
National Night Out events around Western Massachusetts build relationships between police, residents
Police and fire departments across the region are resuming National Night Out events this week, offering everything from free ice cream and a chance to climb onto a fire engine to K-9 demonstrations and visits from the state police helicopter. Traditionally National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday...
thereminder.com
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
Holyoke pays tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, closing after 34 years
HOLYOKE — The community paid tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, an anchor in the city’s restaurant scene, which closed on July 22 after 34 years. Friends, family, and local and state officials gathered at Veterans Park to watch the Fernandez family, led by patriarch Rafael, clock out for the final time. The restaurant attracted long lines of customers daily, anticipating the day’s Latin fare served buffet style.
Gandara Center marks opening of its corporate office in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Gandara Health, known for providing a variety of behavioral health services throughout the state, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for its new corporate office on East Columbus Avenue. The corporate office was previously located on 147 Norman St. in West Springfield, but moved to its...
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis
A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
COVID-19 concerns continue for local communities due to new variant
COVID concerns continue for many communities with people waiting to receive another booster shot in an effort to combat the mutating Omicron Variant.
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
iheart.com
SJC Says Abuse Suit May Move Forward Against Springfield Diocese
The Massachusetts Supreme Court will let a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese continue. A former altar boy brought the suit, alleging that while a child in the 1960’s - two priests in the Diocese, abused him. The so-called John Doe suit alleges the abuse on...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from July 24-30
A house in Wilbraham that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 113 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $326,259. The...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
Pittsfield, MA Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen for over a week. In a post on social media, Pittsfield Police say that 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer has been reported missing. Meisenheimer was last seen sometime around July 13, 2022.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
