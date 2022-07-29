Fruit Fair continues efforts against food insecurity

www.thereminder.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Rachael’s Food recalls ready-to-eat foods containing meat, poultry
Rachael's Food Corporation in Chicopee is recalling over 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry that may be contaminated with listeria.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Listeria test prompts meat recall
Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps were produced from...
westernmassnews.com
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
“Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser being held at The Big E
The Eastern States Exposition announced Friday that a fundraiser is being held featuring the Giant Slide.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Growing concern over litter at Northampton CT River Greenway Riverfront Park
There's been numerous complaints about park conditions recently at the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park in Northampton.
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
westernmassnews.com
Local candy shop reacts to Hershey’s possible Halloween candy shortage
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hershey may not be able to meet the demand for Halloween candy this year. We learned more about how the not-so-sweet supply shortage is impacting us locally. “It kind of makes me upset because when people go trick or treating, they may not have that and people...
westernmassnews.com
Housing market cooling off may not help local renters
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Rising interest rates may be cooling the hot housing market, and ideally, the cost of rent should fall, but experts said with the supply shortages so low, that rule simply doesn’t work. “I am couch surfing, going to stay with my daughter my brother my sister-in-law...
thereminder.com
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture
SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Off the Menu: Friendly’s, Dairy Queen score high in survey of ice cream treats
In late July, Restaurant Business released another in its series of “most craveable” lists. Developed using data from Technomic, Inc., a Chicago-based consumer research firm, the line-up measure customer preferences towards restaurant brands in various product categories. The most recent craveability “Top Ten” described consumer sentiments towards a...
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam
Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn
SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
