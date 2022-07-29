ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Fruit Fair continues efforts against food insecurity

thereminder.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thereminder.com

WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
foodpoisonjournal.com

Listeria test prompts meat recall

Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps were produced from...
CHICOPEE, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Dorchester, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
westernmassnews.com

Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local candy shop reacts to Hershey’s possible Halloween candy shortage

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hershey may not be able to meet the demand for Halloween candy this year. We learned more about how the not-so-sweet supply shortage is impacting us locally. “It kind of makes me upset because when people go trick or treating, they may not have that and people...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Housing market cooling off may not help local renters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Rising interest rates may be cooling the hot housing market, and ideally, the cost of rent should fall, but experts said with the supply shortages so low, that rule simply doesn’t work. “I am couch surfing, going to stay with my daughter my brother my sister-in-law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture

SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam

Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn

SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.

