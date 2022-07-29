Options for mixed-use overlay district in East Longmeadow presented to board

www.thereminder.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from July 24-30
A house in Wilbraham that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 113 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $326,259. The...
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart
HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis
A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Shacktown Residents File Suit Against Pittsfield Over Cell Tower
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents of the Shacktown neighborhood have filed litigation against the city after its cease and desist order for the Verizon cell tower at 877 South St. was rescinded. On Thursday, a civil action suit was filed in Berkshire Superior Court against Mayor Linda Tyer, City Solicitor...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
Easthampton fire crew rescue two people trapped in motor vehicle 30ft down in an embankment
Easthampton Fire crew was called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity on Saturday
Two state parks have been closed for the day on Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union was the first to close to more visitors Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered at about 11:45 a.m., officials said.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
