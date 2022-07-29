ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Phase Two of renovations underway for Chicopee City Hall

thereminder.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Developer asks to amend Hudson’s retirement zoning district

HUDSON – Toll Brothers, the luxury home company that built the Enclave at Hudson, is seeking an amendment to the town’s Retirement Community Overlay Zoning District. The proposed amendment, which Toll Brothers presented at a Planning Board meeting on July 19, would exclude the floor areas of finished basements from the living space restrictions of retirement communities.
HUDSON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shacktown Residents File Suit Against Pittsfield Over Cell Tower

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents of the Shacktown neighborhood have filed litigation against the city after its cease and desist order for the Verizon cell tower at 877 South St. was rescinded. On Thursday, a civil action suit was filed in Berkshire Superior Court against Mayor Linda Tyer, City Solicitor...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis

A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Construction#Constructed#City Hall#Hvac
Live 95.9

Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News

Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the fire was first reported at a vacant home on Greenwich Street around 4 a.m. The fire was quickly put out but crews remained on scene putting out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews in Pittsfield respond to Walmart for coolant leak

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a chemical leak Monday at the Walmart store in Pittsfield. Fire officials said an employee accidentally damaged a freon line to one of the large commercial refrigeration lines around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The State Hazardous Material Team shut down the system and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Housing market cooling off may not help local renters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Rising interest rates may be cooling the hot housing market, and ideally, the cost of rent should fall, but experts said with the supply shortages so low, that rule simply doesn’t work. “I am couch surfing, going to stay with my daughter my brother my sister-in-law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy