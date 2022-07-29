ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Cowboy, Heal Thyself

By Contributed Column
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IADWo_0gxkpPYo00

Recently our health insurance company switched us from an HMO to a PPO, whatever that is. But the medical group my great doctor is a part of doesn’t take PPO, so we were told we had to switch doctors. I told my doctor, “How ’bout if I just pay you in cash or by check out of my own pocket, and we forget about the insurance company. I want to keep you as my doctor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4LdR_0gxkpPYo00
Lee Pitts is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email them at leepitts@leepittsbooks.com.

Here are his exact words in response: “We don’t take cash.”

Can you believe that?

During the COVID crisis, my elderly neurologist, who was also a great doctor, got scared and stopped seeing his patients. In fact, he went out of business without telling anyone. He has all my records, and his phone no longer works. I was given a choice of two local neurologists, one I’d already been to and quit, and the other one can’t see me until November after calling for the appointment in April. This for a patient who is having seizures, terrible headaches, and mobility problems, all as a result of a couple strokes, and I can’t see a neurologist FOR SEVEN MONTHS!

The reason I liked my former doctor was that he was old school. If you go to a new young doctor today, I guarantee they’re going to do three things: they’re gonna write you a prescription for some drug, refer you to another doctor, and check your prostate. (My new doctor said my prostate felt good, but I didn’t think so.) And that’s the sum total of what your doc will do, so you have no choice but to be your own doctor.

I’m also having to have my teeth pulled because all the poisonous medicines they gave me to save my life rotted my teeth. During a recent toothache, I asked my wife, “What did people do before they had dentists when they had a terrible toothache?”

She replied, “They died. Or they drank a lot of whiskey.”

But if I drink alcohol, I get acute pancreatitis, and the death option doesn’t appeal to me! So, being my own doctor, I researched the matter and came up with a couple old-time remedies. I could tickle a mule’s foot or spit into a frog’s mouth and ask it to leave and take my toothache with it. Or, I could wet the forefinger of my right hand and cross the front of my left shoe three times while reciting the Lord’s Prayer backwards.

My research on toothaches was proving so beneficial I wondered if some old-time solution could get rid of my headaches and seizures. I found one old remedy that sounded promising. I was supposed to lean against a tree and have my wife stand on the opposite side of the tree and pound a nail into the tree trunk. We tried it. The tree died, and I still had a headache. In other words, it worked about as well as the pain meds the docs prescribe. The docs are so afraid of being caught up in the opioid crises that the pain pills they prescribe are like sugar pills. After the doc pulled my last tooth, a rotten molar, he sent me home without any pain meds at all!

Many years ago, the chronic pain was eating me up, so my wife and I went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It’s supposed to be the best, right? We spent a week there, and I was assigned a doctor who spent the week playing hide and seek with me. I saw him a grand total of TWO TIMES! After being home from the wasted trip, I got a letter from my Mayo doc telling me that to get rid of my pain, I needed this very tricky operation, but only a few docs could perform it. So I asked my surgeon if he could do it, and he said, “Why not?”

So he put in about three miles of dacron tubing to replace the arteries going to my internal organs. My surgeon had a sick sense of humor, and in his follow-up report, he wrote, “The patient left the hospital feeling much better except for his original complaints.”

So cowboys, next time you get sick, I have two words of advice: Heal thyself.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Health
Local
California Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Atascadero, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Seizure#Hmo#Ppo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy