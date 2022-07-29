ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
thereminder.com

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Ware, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
westernmassnews.com

Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
MARION, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ware Select Board#The Quaboag Connector#The Select Board
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New COVID-19 cases relatively steady in Worcester as ICU admissions rise

WORCESTER — The daily average of COVID-19 cases slightly declined in the city, while patients with coronavirus in intensive care units rose over the last week. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 38.6, a decline in 2.4 cases a day from the week before that keeps the rate of new coronavirus cases relatively steady after reaching their highest point in a month July 22.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PHCC of MA

Are power outages going to be more common?

In the early morning hours of July 26, Stoughton MA residents and businesses were greeted by a problem we fear will only get worse and become more common, a power outage. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) approximately 86% of the town was out of power. Fortunately, unlike last weeks incidents, power was restored shortly after noon-time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

Former Woodstock fire chief dies after more than 50 years of service

WOODSTOCK — Flags across Connecticut were lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of George W. Brown, a former chief and member of the Muddy Brook Fire Department for more than 50 years. Brown, a Vietnam War veteran, was a fixture within the department since joining in 1967, officials said...
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy