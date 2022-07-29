ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Help thousands of Bay Area students get backpacks, supplies for the school year

By Kcbs Radio Staff
 4 days ago

CONCORD, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Back to school is coming.

That means many Bay Area families, already stretched by rising costs caused by inflation and the COVID-19 crisis , are rushing into stores to get supplies.

KCBS Radio is proud to be a part of " Supporting Our Schools ," alongside Family Giving Tree and presented by NBC Bay Area (KNTV), Telemundo 48 (KSTS) and Comcast.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, you can drop off backpacks and school supplies at Salvio Pacheco Square in Concord. KCBS Radio's Patti Reising, Bret Burkhart and Victor Zaragoza will broadcast live from Concord, which will include kids' activities and giveaways.

Last year, the drive collected more than 25,000 backpacks to distribute to Bay Area students eligible for their school's free meal programs.

This year, organizers are aiming to collect 26,000 backpacks.

In addition to the Concord location, Jamba at 1037 El Monte Ave. in Mountain View will also collect backpacks and supplies. You can also drop off backpacks and supplies at one of 22 Comcast Xfinity stores in the Bay Area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
