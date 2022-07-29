ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee prepares for National Night Out celebrations

thereminder.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA

SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State

Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke pays tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, closing after 34 years

HOLYOKE — The community paid tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, an anchor in the city’s restaurant scene, which closed on July 22 after 34 years. Friends, family, and local and state officials gathered at Veterans Park to watch the Fernandez family, led by patriarch Rafael, clock out for the final time. The restaurant attracted long lines of customers daily, anticipating the day’s Latin fare served buffet style.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year

(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#City Council#Reminder Publishing
Live 95.9

Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News

Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn

SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture

SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville

Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 2 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy