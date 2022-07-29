Chicopee prepares for National Night Out celebrations

www.thereminder.com
Sheriff’s Shuffle returns to help the YWCA
SPRINGFIELD – Sheriff Nick Cocchi recently announced the annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race/walk will return after a two-year hiatus and will be raising funds to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts and its program to assist the victims of domestic violence. Cocchi noted there has been an increase...
National Night Out events around Western Massachusetts build relationships between police, residents
Police and fire departments across the region are resuming National Night Out events this week, offering everything from free ice cream and a chance to climb onto a fire engine to K-9 demonstrations and visits from the state police helicopter. Traditionally National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday...
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
Holyoke pays tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, closing after 34 years
HOLYOKE — The community paid tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, an anchor in the city’s restaurant scene, which closed on July 22 after 34 years. Friends, family, and local and state officials gathered at Veterans Park to watch the Fernandez family, led by patriarch Rafael, clock out for the final time. The restaurant attracted long lines of customers daily, anticipating the day’s Latin fare served buffet style.
Gándara Center celebrates new office open in Springfield
A ribbon-cutting event on Columbus Avenue in Springfield Friday was held as the Gándara Center celebrated the opening of its new corporate office.
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Gandara Center marks opening of its corporate office in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Gandara Health, known for providing a variety of behavioral health services throughout the state, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for its new corporate office on East Columbus Avenue. The corporate office was previously located on 147 Norman St. in West Springfield, but moved to its...
Home donated to nonprofit in Holyoke Friday
A special delivery in Holyoke Friday. A home was donated to the non-profit, OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation.
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
Springfield DPW announces upcoming road construction projects for week of Aug. 1
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its schedule of road projects throughout the city for this week, and motorists are being advised to find other routes or to expect delays. Buena Vista Place from Longhill Street – Paving tentative on Wednesday. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street –...
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn
SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
Freon leaked at Walmart in Pittsfield
Crews from Pittsfield fire were called to Walmart for a coolant leak early Monday morning. The leak reportedly happened at the Walmart located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture
SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville
Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 2 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
