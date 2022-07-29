ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police ask for public's help to identify shooting suspect

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs58.com

Comments / 8

Homer
3d ago

Publish his full criminal record when he’s identified… including his Juvenal record.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired report near Milwaukee church

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police investigating after gunshots hit Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE – No injuries were reported after two bullets hit a hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday night. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots rang out near 51st and Chambers just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Two of those bullets hit St. Joseph’s Hospital, and one of the bullets actually went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond

MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed

MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders

MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police: Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy