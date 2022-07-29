A Cute Baby Zebra Was Just Born at York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine

wokq.com
A Massachusetts TikToker Is Going Viral Trying to Find a Date
Social Media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site. There have been a few people in...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
There’s so much happiness in this, there’s no way you can be down after watching
The Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine, always welcomed farm friends worldwide. Hope and Chris ran the farm and hoped to be one of the best dairy farms. The farm had numerous goats and goat kids. The farm owners, with their several Nigerian Dwarf goats and their kids, enjoyed every day....
Wanted: Your Portsmouth, NH, Memories From the Past 50 Years
What can you share about Portsmouth's past 50 years?. When the city commemorated its 350th anniversary in 1973, a historical record was compiled. The Portsmouth NH 400th Committee has charged author Chuck McMahon to bring the record up to date for the 400th Commemorative Book. “Not all essays will make...
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Exploring accessible beaches in Maine
Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
Eat & Shop: The Fries Shop is Finally Open at the Maine Mall
With one restaurant closed at the Maine Mall, another one opens. On July 30th, The Fries Shop officially opened at the Maine Mall. Now, if you are anything like me then you too are obsessed with fries. There are so many different types of french fries and there are also...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, it's also one of the pickiest when it comes to opening up its simple, mouthwatering fast food chains, which are so phenomenally incredible. YUM, I love!
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners
“The amount of onion powder potentially ingested by Tsuk posed a risk for red blood cell damage, anemia, and GI irritation,” Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist, said, per People.
Tell us: Where do you get the best lobster roll in New England?
Let us know where you love to get the classic. There’s nothing that says the summer quite like a lobster roll. This classic New England delicacy makes a wonderful lunch or dinner, especially while sitting by the seaside and sipping something cool. We want to hear all about what...
North Woods Throwdown Charity Softball Game brings together game wardens
Portland (WGME) -- Two teams hitting the diamond at Hadlock Field to raise money for a great cause. The Maine State Game Wardens taking on the New Hampshire State Game Wardens in the 3rd annual Northwoods Throwdown. First pitch is at 7 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from ticket sales and...
Did Anyone Else Use to Drive Two Hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts Just for Dinner?
He loves his Tom Brady, his orange cats, a Marlboro red, and a good steak. This man loves a good steak so much he used to pile our family into the car and drive two hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts from our home in Maine just to get a good piece of meat.
