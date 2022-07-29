www.insidehook.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
Manhattan’s Best New Bar Is Tucked Away in an Office Park
Admittedly, it’s not the most appetizing route: Get out at Penn Station. Start walking west on 33rd (or 34th Street). Continue past the old post office / current Moynihan Train Hall. Notice the influx of honking cars puttering under a sign directing traffic via the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cottagesgardens.com
Matt Damon Reportedly Scoops a Traditional-Style Estate in Star-Studded Bedford, NY
It’s no secret that actors (such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, and Glenn Close) love Bedford, a picturesque little town an hour away from New York City. According to the New York Post, Matt Damon is the latest A-lister to be drawn to the area. The publication reports that the movie star and his wife, Luciana Barroso, just bought a secluded estate here for $8.5 million.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Pond House: Industrial Cabin on 19 Acres in New York
The Pond House, located on 19 acres of secluded woodlands, will seem worlds away from the city. The pond and abundance of trees create a peaceful backdrop for a family vacation just an hour and a half outside of New York City in Phillipsport, New York. The cabin itself is...
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
luxury-houses.net
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport
The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westchestermagazine.com
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey
Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City. Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 2