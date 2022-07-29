ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
cottagesgardens.com

Matt Damon Reportedly Scoops a Traditional-Style Estate in Star-Studded Bedford, NY

It’s no secret that actors (such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, and Glenn Close) love Bedford, a picturesque little town an hour away from New York City. According to the New York Post, Matt Damon is the latest A-lister to be drawn to the area. The publication reports that the movie star and his wife, Luciana Barroso, just bought a secluded estate here for $8.5 million.
tinyhousetalk.com

The Pond House: Industrial Cabin on 19 Acres in New York

The Pond House, located on 19 acres of secluded woodlands, will seem worlds away from the city. The pond and abundance of trees create a peaceful backdrop for a family vacation just an hour and a half outside of New York City in Phillipsport, New York. The cabin itself is...
WestfairOnline

Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base

The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000

The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
PIX11

Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
luxury-houses.net

Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport

The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
westchestermagazine.com

Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
thefabricator.com

GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
