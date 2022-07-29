Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

www.wvasfm.org
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
Mobile Police vehicle rammed during chase, 2 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a police vehicle was rammed during a chase. Demond Pettway, 21, and Talaijah Johnson, 18, were arrested after officers tried to pull the pair over near Anne and Arlington Streets Friday, July 29. During the chase, the driver ran a stop sign at Senator Street […]
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of medical student killed in crash on I-65 continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child
An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
WLOX
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. More News from WRBL As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, […]
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
utv44.com
Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
21-year-old arrested, charged with shooting in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting someone Thursday night. Friday night Pascagoula Police announced the arrest of Michael Oneal Tate Jr. in a Facebook post. The post said the victim was shot several times in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue around 8:45 Thursday night and taken […]
WLOX
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘missing & endangered’ man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said is “missing and endangered,” and was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to Facebook post from the ECSO. Brendon Moon was last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 in the area of Highway 29. Deputies said he […]
Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
Comments / 0