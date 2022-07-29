Dusty... but not as dusty...

www.wpbf.com
Saharan Dust, but still some rain
It is a hot and very humid day here in South Florida. High temperatures will reach the low 90s today with the heat index in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and a few strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into the early evening. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the southeast.
South Florida Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Kentucky
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The flooding across Kentucky has garnered a national response, and part of it comes from thePalm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter of the Red Cross. In total, the Red Cross has sent more than 200 trained disaster workers to the affected areas of Kentucky.
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
MONTAGUE, Mass. — Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life. He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
