Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’

Paul Tate
3d ago
mental health crises.. how about anybody suspected of having Mental Health problems? we stick them in a straight jacket in a padded cell
11
Rachel DavyThomas
2d ago
... someone didn't check to see if the passenger door were shut, seems awful suspicious in my opinion, too bad we cannot use truth serum...
2
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
GBI releases bodycam video as Grier family hires civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump for answers in daughter's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:. Warning: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to watch. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the bodycam video in the investigation of Brianna Grier's death. ---------- The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her...
WXIA 11 Alive
WATCH | Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands justice in Brianna Grier case
DECATUR, Ga. — UPDATE: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above this story. Ben Crump, the famed Civil Rights attorney who has worked on cases including those for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, will today be highlighting the case of a Georgia mother of two who died while in the custody of sheriff's deputies in central Georgia earlier this month.
Alleged Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell had a 'death list' including the name of an election official and their family. His lawyers say it's a 'doodle pad.'
While searching alleged Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell's home, police found he had a "death list" that included the name of a Georgia election official.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
D.C. man accused of impersonating DHS agent pleads guilty
A D.C. man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from a scheme that led to four Secret Service agents being placed on administrative leave. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, voyeurism and a weapons charge. He entered the plea in the U.S....
AOL Corp
Man executed despite calls from victim’s family to spare him
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied...
NBC News
Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River. KARE's Lou Raguse reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
Four siblings among the 28 people killed in devastating Kentucky flooding
Four siblings are among the at least 28 people who have been killed by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The children range in age from two to eight years old. Their cousin, Brittany Trejo, said on Facebook that all four siblings had drowned but their parents, Amber Smith and Riley Noble, had survived.
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt gets longest Jan. 6 sentence, but no terrorism enhancement
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan from Texas who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol while armed with a gun was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on Monday after a judge denied the Justice Department's request for a "terrorism enhancement" that would have resulted in a lengthier prison sentence.
Opinion: Should governor Brian Kemp resign? Many Georgians say YES
Brian Kemp is Georgia’s Republican governor. He strives for economic growth, reforming state government, strengthening rural communities, lowering healthcare costs, and protecting families from violence. He is most known for keeping the unemployment rate in Georgia at an all-time low and creating jobs.
Thieves are stealing homes in Georgia: 11Alive Investigates answers your questions
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Homes are being stolen. It's a growing problem in Atlanta that our investigative team has been digging into for months. 11Alive Investigates has received many questions about how fraudsters are able to get away with this. It's...
Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on state taxes
Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes, the state's revenue department announced Monday. "In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," the department said in a statement.
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned
SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler. Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.
California's McKinney Fire captured by residents, time-lapse, and satellite video
Video of the McKinney Fire, the largest of 2022 in California, shows flames and smoke starting in the Klamath National Forest. Time-lapse video shows the blaze 20 miles south of the Oregon border and satellite video shows the lightning from above.Aug. 1, 2022.
