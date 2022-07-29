ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Profits at ExxonMobil, Chevron skyrocket with oil prices

By Logan Cyrus
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioM8v_0gxknv7000
ExxonMobil reported a near quadrupling in quarterly profits in the wake of strong commodity prices as demand recovers compared with early in the pandemic /AFP/File

US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron -- targets of White House criticism over soaring gasoline costs -- reported record quarterly profits Friday amid the war in Ukraine that sparked a steep rise in energy prices.

With crude surging above $100 a barrel shortly after the Russian invasion, and refining margins climbing due to tight global capacity, ExxonMobil scored $17.9 billion in profits and Chevron $11.6 billion in the just-finished second quarter.

The results come on the heels of similarly jaw-dropping figures from European petroleum heavyweights, with Shell reporting $18 billion in profits, TotalEnergies $5.7 billion and Eni $3.8 billion.

ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said the strong results "reflect our focus on the fundamentals and the investments we put in motion several years ago and sustained through the depths of the pandemic."

Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth said the company is "increasing energy supplies to help meet the challenges facing global markets."

Although gas prices at the pump have dropped in the past month, the massive profits drew criticism from advocacy group Public Citizens, which said on Twitter that "corporate greed is suffocating the working class."

Progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont called for a windfall profits tax.

"While you were feeling pain at the pump, Shell, Exxon and Chevron raked in $46 billion in profits over the last three months and said they would spend up to $47 billion on stock buybacks after spending $18.8 billion so far this year," sanders said.

- More buybacks -

The latest three months have proved a heady period for the oil industry.

Crude prices traded between $95 and $120 a barrel during the quarter, as the war and the wave of sanctions on Moscow lifted the oil market back to levels last seen in 2008.

The ensuing surge in US gasoline prices to an all-time high in mid-June has squeezed American families and pressured President Joe Biden, who has had a fractious relationship with ExxonMobil and Chevron and the oil industry more generally.

In June, Biden notoriously said "Exxon made more money than God this year" as he ripped the industry for spending excess cash on share buybacks instead of significantly boosting capital spending.

On Friday, both companies reported higher oil and natural gas volumes in the United States, with ExxonMobil boosted by an increased 130,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Chevron notching a three percent rise in US volumes.

ExxonMobil plans to add 250,000 barrels per day of refining capacity at its Beaumont, Texas plant in the first quarter of 2023, representing "the industry's largest single capacity addition in the US since 2012," Woods said in a news release.

Both companies reported big increases in revenues, with ExxonMobil's jumping 71 percent to $115.7 billion and Chevron 83 percent to $69 billion.

But the two companies, which suffered significant financial losses early in the Covid-19 pandemic as petroleum demand tanked, have not used the mountains of cash from higher prices to significantly lift capital spending, which remains below the level prior to the pandemic.

Instead, the companies have been steering funds to shareholders. ExxonMobil paid out $7.6 billion in distributions during the quarter, while Chevron lifted the top end of its annual share repurchase range to $15 billion from $10 billion.

Shares of ExxonMobil jumped 4.6 percent to end the day at $96.93, while Chevron leaped 8.9 percent higher to $163.78.

jum-jmb/hs

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
nationalinterest.org

Pump Payday: Nine States Have Gas Prices Below $4 a Gallon

For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon. For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Exxonmobil#Big Oil#Oil Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#White House#Russian#European#Shell#Totalenergies#Public Citizens
CNBC

China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou

Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Oil drillers reap unprecedented profits as Americans struggle

Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when many Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.'s Shell shattered its own profit record. Soaring energy prices have rattled consumers and become a political flash point. Last month, President Joe Biden said that "Exxon made more money than God this year."Consumers are facing high fuel prices not just at the pump, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining

The key feature of Russia's politicization of gas flows in recent months has been its lack of success. — The key feature of Russia’s politicization of gas flows in recent months has been its lack of success. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy