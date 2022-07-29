Austin FC signs Argentine forward Rigoni as DP

www.foxsports.com
Chiefs LT Brown reports to camp, set to sign franchise tag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday, the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener. Brown and the Chiefs had been working...
Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and...
Only 2 of top 300 MLB draft picks fail to sign by deadline
NEW YORK (AP) — Only two of the top 300 picks in baseball's amateur draft failed to reach agreements by Monday's deadline. The highest selection not to sign was Oklahoma State third baseman Nolan McLean, selected 81st by Baltimore with the first pick of the third round, which had a slot value of $794,000.
Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2...
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB Power Rankings: Astros, Dodgers, & Yankees headline list | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his new MLB Power Rankings for Week 17. This week includes the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for...
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
John Metchie III addresses Texans in wake of leukemia diagnosis
Before the Houston Texans started camp this week, they received a special message from a member of the team that couldn't be there. Rookie receiver John Metchie III, who announced earlier that he’d likely miss the season after being diagnosed with leukemia, addressed the Texans in a video before they started preparations for the season.
Guardian Caps debut at NFL training camps around the league
The NFL's newly mandated Guardian Caps have certainly made a fashion statement — and raised a lot of questions — as training camps get underway across the country. The Guardian Cap is a soft, oversized outer layer of padding meant to be worn around the outside of a player's normal helmet, like a shell.
