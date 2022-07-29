ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin FC signs Argentine forward Rigoni as DP

FOX Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chiefs LT Brown reports to camp, set to sign franchise tag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday, the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener. Brown and the Chiefs had been working...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Only 2 of top 300 MLB draft picks fail to sign by deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Only two of the top 300 picks in baseball's amateur draft failed to reach agreements by Monday's deadline. The highest selection not to sign was Oklahoma State third baseman Nolan McLean, selected 81st by Baltimore with the first pick of the third round, which had a slot value of $794,000.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
FOX Sports

Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Rigoni
FOX Sports

John Metchie III addresses Texans in wake of leukemia diagnosis

Before the Houston Texans started camp this week, they received a special message from a member of the team that couldn't be there. Rookie receiver John Metchie III, who announced earlier that he’d likely miss the season after being diagnosed with leukemia, addressed the Texans in a video before they started preparations for the season.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Guardian Caps debut at NFL training camps around the league

The NFL's newly mandated Guardian Caps have certainly made a fashion statement — and raised a lot of questions — as training camps get underway across the country. The Guardian Cap is a soft, oversized outer layer of padding meant to be worn around the outside of a player's normal helmet, like a shell.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy