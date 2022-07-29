Michigan election guide: What's on your ballot and what you're voting for in the Aug. 2 Primary

www.fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: Is it too late to register to vote?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you haven't registered to vote in Tuesday's primary election, there's still time. While you can no longer register online or by mail, you are still able to do it in person at your city or township clerk's office. VIEW: Michigan election guide. Walk-in registration is...
Michigan primary election: What are the poll hours, where is my voting location?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The polls open across Michigan at 7 a.m. Tuesday. You will be able to head to your polling place to vote until 8 p.m. If you are line by 8 p.m., you are able to vote, even if that means you cast your ballot after the polls close.
Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12
When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
Michigan Secretary Of State Discusses Tuesday Elections
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today assured voters that they will be safe and their rights will be protected in tomorrow’s primary election and in the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement across the state to ensure they have the information...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2
The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
2022 Michigan Primary is tomorrow, August 2!
The 2022 Michigan Primary is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Michiganders will have an opportunity to vote on which candidates will make the general election ballot in November. Michigan is an open primary state, meaning any resident can vote in the primary regardless of political affiliation. The most prominent item...
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations
DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
