2023 Ford F-150 Raptor $5,000 More Expensive Thanks To New Change

fordauthority.com
Related
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
This Is America’s Worst Car Brand
The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years
Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
This Beautiful Chevelle is Selling At No Reserve at Maple Brother's Kansas City Auction
This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
Comments / 0