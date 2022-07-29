Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst demands strong start as side look to reclaim Scottish Premiership title

www.skysports.com
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
James Maddison: Leicester reject second bid over £40m from Newcastle for midfielder
Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at just over £40m. The Magpies saw their opening £40m bid rejected at the weekend and the latest offer was understood to be over that figure. Leicester are believed to...
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
Sadio Mane could make Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich better even after Robert Lewandowski's exit
Sadio Mane has made a quick impression at Bayern Munich, that much is clear. He scored one and had two goals disallowed in the club’s entertaining 5-3 Super Cup win over RB Leipzig on Sunday. One trophy and lots of fun had already. That was the overriding emotion from...
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
Bernd Leno: Fulham sign goalkeeper from Arsenal in £8m transfer deal
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal on a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £8m. The club also has an option to extend the 30-year-old German's stay by a further 12 months. Leno was Fulham's number one target although the Championship winners did look at...
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Nantes: Neymar scores twice with Lionel Messi also on target in Trophee des Champions
Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champions Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winners Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions on Sunday. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.
Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston feature in team of the week
The new Scottish Premiership season kicked off in style as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell made winning starts. After Ange Postecoglou's champions got their title defence off to a perfect start against Aberdeen - three Celtic players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week. Rangers...
Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United.
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper set for Nice medical after agreement reached
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for French club Nice. The 35-year-old Denmark international has arrived in France and will undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted Schmeichel would be...
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford's £16m bid for Danish midfielder accepted in search for Christian Eriksen replacement
Brentford's £16.7m offer for Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been accepted by Sampdoria as the Bees close in on their replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Bees are now discussing personal terms and hope to give the 22-year-old midfielder a medical in the coming days. Brentford are looking for a...
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last season...
