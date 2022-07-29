One dead in River Forest hit-and-run

www.oakpark.com
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
Man found dead on CTA train tracks on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was found dead on CTA train tracks on the city’s South Side. Police said the man was discovered on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday. According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of […]
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Police identify man killed in Park Ridge 2-vehicle crash
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Park Ridge have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed in an early morning crash Sunday. Park Ridge police identified the deceased victim as Khochaba Malko. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge. Just before 2...
19-year-old Dyer man killed, woman critical after kayaks tip over
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Dyer man died and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident Sunday night on Robinson Lake. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities responded to the lake, located just to the east of I-65 in Hobart. Witnesses saw two kayakers tip over and struggling about 200 feet from the […]
fox32chicago.com
Downtown Chicago parking garages targeted in series of car break-ins
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the Loop about a recent rash of car break-ins. At least 18 cars have been broken into and had items stolen from them in downtown parking garages in July, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target...
Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says
An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release. According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from...
Missing Mount Prospect woman ID'd as decomposing body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says
A decomposing body found in a Waukegan apartment has been identified as a missing Mount Prospect woman, the Lake County coroner confirms.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
Teen's arrest in Oak Lawn should be investigated, says Cook County State Attorney
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is calling for an investigation into a teen’s arrest in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after two Oak Lawn officers were seen last week on video beating the boy.
1 in Custody After 2 Shot in Skokie Domestic Incident: Police
One person was taken into custody Monday after two people were shot during a domestic incident in Skokie, according to police. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road. Video showed crime scene tape surrounding multiple yards, with officers focusing on what appeared to be a single residence. Upon arrival, officers found two people inside the home who had been shot.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
No injuries reported after shots are fired near Wrigley Field early Sunday
No injuries were reported after shots were fired on Clark Street near Wrigley Field early Sunday. Video from a nearby webcam showed people running across the ballpark’s plaza and looking back toward the gunfire. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows two groups of people crossing paths on the...
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Highland Park temporarily moves memorial items honoring parade shooting victims
Memorial items honoring the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting were temporarily moved Monday.
