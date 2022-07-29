George Kliavkoff: Big 12 attempting to 'destabilize' Pac-12 during ongoing realignment

saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
What I think I learned about every Big Ten team at Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS — Predictably, the actual 2022 football season felt like a sideshow at the Big Ten’s 2022 Media Days. Too much has happened off the field for anything else to be true. Commissioner Kevin Warren didn’t exactly calm the waters with his aggressive opening address, which basically warned...
Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment
The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as college conference realignment continues. Will it add any teams in college conference expansion? Speculation and rumors surrounding the...
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment
Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
B1G well-represented in 247 Sports top 25 list
Would you say 7 B1G coaches deserve to be ranked within the top 25 in the sport right now?. Well, 247 Sports does. Below are the B1G selections on the current top 25 list:. Day and Harbaugh are set to lead two of the top teams in the B1G this season. Day has been looked at as an elite recruiter already for the Buckeyes, earning 3 straight top 5 classes for Ohio State since his arrival in 2019.
What did he say? The best quotes from Pac-12 Football Media Day
George Kliavkoff has only been on the job as Pac-12 Commissioner for a year, but he demonstrated a bit of an edge when taking the stage at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles. Other conferences had their media days earlier in the week and their respective commissioners took shots at the Pac-12, which is reeling after the defection of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, which was announced a month...
Freshman WR gives his take on Michigan's 'most gifted offensive weapon'
Michigan lost leading rusher Hassan Haskins to the NFL after an impressive 2021. However, the Wolverines still have a host of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Under center, Michigan has two talented pieces with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. Who takes the lead role in 2022 remains to be seen but both are viable.
Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft
Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
Executive Director of the Senior Bowl tabs 5 Buckeyes to monitor in 2022
Ohio State enters 2022 with big expectations for the season. And while the Buckeyes have some key underclassmen on the roster, the team will need key contributions from some seniors this season. Recently, Jim Nagy provided 5 Buckeyes to watch this fall. The Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl,...
Executive Director of the Senior Bowl lists Wolverine offense as unit to watch in 2022
Michigan is looking to repeat as B1G Champions in 2022 but must replace some key pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Fortunately, the Wolverines should have a strong offense featuring a number of returning players. Jim Nagy – Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl – recently highlighted...
Stanford football: David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' with geography in mind
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw believes the West Coast schools will all be back together in the same league at some point in time, regardless of conference name.
Ohio State AD Gene Smith believes 'future's bright' for Buckeye hoops under Chris Holtmann
Ohio State AD Gene Smith is more than upbeat about the direction of the basketball program. During a recent interview, Smith spoke glowingly about the work of head coach Chris Holtmann and the group of players on the roster. In an interview with Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith praised...
Michigan State tabs Northwestern assistant, former Spartan GA as Director of Recruiting
A former graduated assistant for Michigan State has made his way back to East Lansing to a part of Tom Izzo’s staff. On Monday, the Spartans announced that Jon Borovich was joining the program as Director of Recruiting. Borovich was currently working as an assistant for Chris Collins at...
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom shares inspiration behind new mustache entering 2022
Illinois OL Alex Pihlstrom has had a winding journey through his career with the Illini. Now entering his 6th season with the program and looking to play a vital role on the offensive line, Pihlstrom also has a new look heading into fall camp. On Monday, Jeremy Werner with Illini...
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Pac-12 commish: No Pac-12 team leaving for Big 12
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff came out firing at media day, punching back at the Big 12, which he tells 247Sports is "tampering" by trying to lure Pac-12 teams to its conference.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Isiah Pacheco turning heads in training camp with Kansas City Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was far from guaranteed a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 251 overall). The former Rutgers running back, however, is off to a strong start in his first training camp. On Saturday, Pacheco even got some reps...
Maryland lands 2023 commitment from CB out of Georgia
Maryland is now up to 19 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Mike Locksley’s program received a new pledge Sunday from a cornerback out of Georgia. Kevis Thomas announced his commitment to the Terrapins on Sunday, via his Twitter account. A standout at Lowndes in Valdosta, Georgia, Thomas is...
Anyone can win the wild, wild Big Ten West. The conference title? Not so much.
In this year’s Big Ten preseason poll, Ohio State is a unanimous pick to win the Big Ten East. In the West, 3 teams were picked to win the division, while a total of 5 teams received 2nd-place votes. Welcome to the Big Ten West — where anybody can...
