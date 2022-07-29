ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

George Kliavkoff: Big 12 attempting to 'destabilize' Pac-12 during ongoing realignment

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer

Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

What I think I learned about every Big Ten team at Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — Predictably, the actual 2022 football season felt like a sideshow at the Big Ten’s 2022 Media Days. Too much has happened off the field for anything else to be true. Commissioner Kevin Warren didn’t exactly calm the waters with his aggressive opening address, which basically warned...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment

Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
saturdaytradition.com

B1G well-represented in 247 Sports top 25 list

Would you say 7 B1G coaches deserve to be ranked within the top 25 in the sport right now?. Well, 247 Sports does. Below are the B1G selections on the current top 25 list:. Day and Harbaugh are set to lead two of the top teams in the B1G this season. Day has been looked at as an elite recruiter already for the Buckeyes, earning 3 straight top 5 classes for Ohio State since his arrival in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What did he say? The best quotes from Pac-12 Football Media Day

George Kliavkoff has only been on the job as Pac-12 Commissioner for a year, but he demonstrated a bit of an edge when taking the stage at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles. Other conferences had their media days earlier in the week and their respective commissioners took shots at the Pac-12, which is reeling after the defection of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, which was announced a month...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Freshman WR gives his take on Michigan's 'most gifted offensive weapon'

Michigan lost leading rusher Hassan Haskins to the NFL after an impressive 2021. However, the Wolverines still have a host of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Under center, Michigan has two talented pieces with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. Who takes the lead role in 2022 remains to be seen but both are viable.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft

Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Espn#Big12
saturdaytradition.com

Executive Director of the Senior Bowl tabs 5 Buckeyes to monitor in 2022

Ohio State enters 2022 with big expectations for the season. And while the Buckeyes have some key underclassmen on the roster, the team will need key contributions from some seniors this season. Recently, Jim Nagy provided 5 Buckeyes to watch this fall. The Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Stanford football: David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' with geography in mind

College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw believes the West Coast schools will all be back together in the same league at some point in time, regardless of conference name.
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program

Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Isiah Pacheco turning heads in training camp with Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco was far from guaranteed a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 251 overall). The former Rutgers running back, however, is off to a strong start in his first training camp. On Saturday, Pacheco even got some reps...
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland lands 2023 commitment from CB out of Georgia

Maryland is now up to 19 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Mike Locksley’s program received a new pledge Sunday from a cornerback out of Georgia. Kevis Thomas announced his commitment to the Terrapins on Sunday, via his Twitter account. A standout at Lowndes in Valdosta, Georgia, Thomas is...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy