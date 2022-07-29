ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

It's Raining Mets! | August Brings the HEAT!

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
local21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Community frustration surrounding local State Park

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining to 6 news about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel mountain state park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
local21news.com

Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg University construction project advances

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Construction of the new $100 million 12-story Harrisburg University Science Education Center is reaching a huge milestone this week. Parts of Chestnut Street are closed as crews remove the material lift from the side of the building, allowing windows and paneling to be added. School officials...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
local21news.com

Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Early morning garage fire in York City, no one injured fire officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire was reported on the first block of Queen St. in York City around 4:15 a.m., on August 2. The fire caused damages to three garages that weren't attached to any houses, and luckily, no one was hurt in this incident according to the York City Fire Department.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night

Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
local21news.com

York City Police Officers receive promotions

York County, PA — Five York City Police Officers received promotions on Tuesday. City Police promoted a new detective, detective first class, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Each of the officers took an oath and were pinned by family members in attendance. While it's a special day for the promoted,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police find missing man in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TWP., CUMBERLAND CO. — Pennsylvania State Police say the Upper Allen Police Department have found Noah Lehman, who was reported missing August 1. Lehman is a white 25-year-old male, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has dark brown hair and green eyes. Police say he was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt with red basketball shorts.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy