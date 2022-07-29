It's Raining Mets! | August Brings the HEAT!

Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.

