Western Wyoming Beverages encourages attendees to ‘Decide to Ride’ at Wyoming’s Big Show

wyo4news.com
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws
With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
wyo4news.com
The RS Main Street/URA announces Candy Bedard as Volunteer of the Month for July
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July. Candy was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming’s Big Show traffic routes will change starting tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.
Reader question: Can I vote with a felony in Wyoming?
For most of Wyoming’s history people with felony convictions were not allowed to vote. Close to 20 years ago that changed, allowing certain individuals to regain suffrage. In some cases restoration is automatic, and in others an application is required. And while there are systems in place to flag ineligible voters, the onus is on the individual to ensure eligibility.
svinews.com
Northwest fires sending smoke into Star Valley and western Wyoming
A bit of smoke and haze has made its way back into Star Valley as a new August begins. There are unfortunately no shortage of fires burning in the west but unlike the last two seasons the Cowboy State has largely avoided the fallout of such fires so far in 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, July 29, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.42, is up 1 cents from our last report of $4.41. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 19 cents from a week ago, and is up, 93 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
It May Seem Impossible But There’s Even More Road Construction On Wyoming Highways Now
Anyone who has driven on Wyoming highways this summer has likely run into construction and that experience is not going to end any time soon. That's because as soon as the snow melts here in the Cowboy State, road construction begins...
wyo4news.com
Fraternal Order of Police Green River Lodge #2 endorses Grossnickle for Sheriff
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Green River Lodge #2, takes great honor in endorsing John Grossnickle in his re-election for Sweetwater County Sheriff. The FOP, Lodge #2, is comprised of over 60 law enforcement officers from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
kjzz.com
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
oilcity.news
Wyoming offering same-day registration, voting Tuesday through Primary Election Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Primary Election Day is about two weeks away, and Monday marks one voting-related deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the last day voters can register without also casting a vote on the same day. However, Monday is not the last day people can register to vote in Wyoming.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Coordinator Issues Guidance On What To Do If Boysen Dam Breaks
If Boysen Dam failed, the town of Thermopolis would be under 70 feet of water in about 90 minutes, according to an emergency coordinator for the region. "Sirens will sound, your phones will ring. It will not be time to call...
