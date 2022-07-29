ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

More missing texts, this time from Trump DHS officials, raise new Jan. 6 questions

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7oc5_0gxkkch400
Tweet

Missing text messages for top Trump administration Homeland Security officials in the days surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, are raising new questions about why the agency’s watchdog did not alert officials to the potential destruction of records.

According to a document obtained by the Project on Government Oversight, text messages for former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf as well as his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, could not be located.

The late February message to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General Joseph Cuffari indicates that record retention issues at the agency extend beyond the Secret Service and that DHS’s own watchdog failed in multiple instances to notify lawmakers about the missing messages.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post, which described the text messages as being lost in a reset of the officials’ government phones when they left office after President Biden’s inauguration.

The correspondence from DHS’s management division alerted Cuffari that the messages could not be extracted and were no longer accessible.

The revelation of additional messages that the department is no longer able to account for comes after Cuffari was asked by lawmakers earlier this week to step aside from investigating what he said earlier this month were “erased” text messages of Secret Service agents.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of both the House Homeland Security Committee and the Jan. 6 select committee, said Cuffari may have violated the law by failing to alert DHS or lawmakers about the potential mismanagement of government records, asking him to step aside from his investigation while another inspector general could be found to lead it.

That call was renewed Friday by Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) who likewise said he would ask Attorney General Merrick Garland to intervene.

“The destruction of evidence that could be relevant to the investigation of the deadly attack on our Capitol is an extremely serious matter. Inspector General Cuffari’s failure to take immediate action upon learning that these text messages had been deleted makes clear that he should no longer be entrusted with this investigation,” Durbin said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m sending a letter today to Attorney General Garland asking him to step in and get to the bottom of what happened to these text messages and hold accountable those who are responsible.”

The latest development also indicated that Homeland Security Under Secretary for Management Randolph Alles, who had previously led the Secret Service, also had his phone reset, with his messages unaccounted for.

Neither Cuffari’s office nor DHS responded to requests for comment.

Both Wolf and Cuccinelli met with Jan. 6 investigators to face questions about pressure from former President Trump for DHS to seize voting machines after the 2020 election. Baseless allegations that the machines had been hacked are thought to be behind the pressure campaign.

But their texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 could also shed light on how top national security advisers were reacting as the Capitol was stormed.

The Jan. 6 committee swiftly subpoenaed the Secret Service text messages after being alerted by Cuffari — roughly seven months later — that the messages were “erased” as part of a device replacement program. Secret Service contends any data that was lost was due to a migration to a new mobile management software.

Lawmakers serving on the panel said it could provide another line of inquiry.

“We’re certainly going to be looking into any emails or text messages that were within the scope of what we requested and that have been lost or destroyed,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told The Hill.

A suite of legislative committees made the request for such documents just days after the Jan. 6 attack and ahead of any planned tech updates at DHS.

“I just don’t know why everybody’s texts and emails are suddenly disappearing all over the place. So I assume it’s not just a technological problem. But we’ll get to the bottom of it,” Rep Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said.

“We would expect that they would be there and we expect to get all of the records and we will work for both legal and technological answers where evidence mysteriously disappeared,” Raskin added.

The Secret Service has previously said they are unsure whether any texts are missing as they instruct agents not to use text messages for security reasons. Agents were instructed to archive any records ahead of the migration. Still, the agency ultimately turned over just one message to the Jan. 6 committee — a text from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund pleading for help.

“Well, I’m concerned. First of all, if that information exists, what’s the format? If it’s missing, how did it end up being missed? These individuals are not connected to the Secret Service, although they are in the Department of Homeland Security. So obviously, we’ll have to look and see the connection, if any, between that,” Thompson said.

Updated at 1:57 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Merrick Garland
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#The Secret Service#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

652K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy