UFC 277: ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
Sergei Pavlovich defends his UFC 277 stoppage win over Derrick Lewis: “The referee is a pro, and I think he did his job”
Sergei Pavlovich has defended the referee’s stoppage from his UFC 277 victory over Derrick Lewis last weekend. Last Saturday night in Dallas, Sergei Pavlovich earned the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career so far as he finished Derrick Lewis via TKO in the first round of their heavyweight contest. Unfortunately for the Russian, the win wasn’t without controversy as Dan Miragliotta was criticized for stopping the fight too early.
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
Dana White says Julianna Pena will require surgery following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena will need to go under the knife following her UFC 277 loss. Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch this past Saturday night (July 30). Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes back in Dec. 2021. Nunes came...
Amanda Nunes fires back at Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277: “She lost her last fight”
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes caught wind of Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277. Nunes took back the 135-pound gold in her rematch with Julianna Pena inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 30. Pena shocked the world back in late 2021 by submitting Nunes to capture the gold.
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelled, ‘The Problem Child’ issues apology
Jake Paul will no longer be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) next month in New York. The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed...
UFC 277 Results: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France in Round 3 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 event is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title. Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.
Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Julianna Pena in rematch at UFC 277
Tonight’s UFC 277 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Pena (11-5 MMA) had originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.
Kevin Holland explains what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT status
Kevin Holland has explained what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status. Holland, 29, (23-7 MMA) believes young athletes should be paired up with veteran fighters, with the potential of creating new stars for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ to defend his title against.
Dana White reacts to the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: “He needs to be with guys who actually know how to put on fights”
UFC President Dana White has offered his reaction to the news that Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled. There’s a lot of back-and-forth between Paul and Rahman over who caused the cancellation of the bout. Paul’s team claims Rahman wasn’t going to make the contracted weight for the fight. Rahman says Jake got cold feet and is afraid to fight him.
Yair Rodriguez lost his mind after Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 (Video)
UFC featherweight contender, Yair Rodriguez, was having the time of his life during the UFC 277 co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France this past weekend. The UFC interim flyweight title bout was closely contested between the division’s top two contenders. While the sold-out American Airlines Center waited...
Julianna Peña provides update following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: “No chunks missing, no surgery necessary”
Julianna Peña has provided an update following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. It was Peña (12-5 MMA) vs Nunes (22-5 MMA) II this past Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In a...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt
The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
UFC 277 Rankings Update: Amanda Nunes reclaims spot as top women’s P4P fighter, Sergei Pavlovich enters the heavyweight top-5
Amanda Nunes is once again ranked as the pound-for-pound number one female fighter in the UFC’s rankings. Following her shock loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 last year, Amanda Nunes was shifted down to second spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings with her former foe Valentina Shevchenko taking her spot. The move was accepted and expected by many given that Nunes lost her role as champ champ, whereas Shevchenko continued to reign over the flyweight division with an iron fist – which is still the case today.
UFC 277 Fan Bonus of the Night Winners: Brandon Moreno earns top payout
Brandon Moreno won the top Fan Bonus of the Night award via Crypto.com thanks to his performance at UFC 277. Last Saturday night at UFC 277, we saw a whole host of strong performances in Texas as the Lone Star State helped put on one of the most entertaining UFC pay-per-views of the year so far.
Deiveson Figueiredo reveals Brandon Moreno’s demeanor calmed him down in UFC 277 face-off: “He was so sweet, it was contagious”
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has given his side of his confrontation with Brandon Moreno last Saturday. At UFC 277, ‘The Assassin Baby’ faced Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. It was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win by unanimous decision after a wild 15 minutes.
What’s next for the stars of UFC 277?
The UFC returned to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 277 which saw two titles on the line – although one was an interim belt. In the main event, Amanda Nunes was looking to reclaim her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena as the two had an immediate rematch after Pena’s upset win back in December. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France had their rematch as this time they were fighting for the interim flyweight belt.
Anthony Smith reveals he suffered a broken ankle in UFC 277 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, surgery required
Anthony Smith broke his ankle in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev. In the lead-up to UFC 277, Smith was vocal that he didn’t understand the hype with Ankalaev and was going to prove that. However, in the first round it appeared Smith hurt his ankle, and to begin the second round, he could barely stand and Ankalaev got the second-round TKO.
Chael Sonnen defends Jake Paul, claims boxers are “scared” to fight him
Chael Sonnen has defended Jake Paul after his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled on Saturday. After Tommy Fury was forced out of the fight, Paul replaced him with Rahman Jr., but unfortunately, the pro boxer will also not make the walk to the ring due to weight issues.
