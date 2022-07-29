UFC 277: ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

Amanda Nunes is once again ranked as the pound-for-pound number one female fighter in the UFC’s rankings. Following her shock loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 last year, Amanda Nunes was shifted down to second spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings with her former foe Valentina Shevchenko taking her spot. The move was accepted and expected by many given that Nunes lost her role as champ champ, whereas Shevchenko continued to reign over the flyweight division with an iron fist – which is still the case today.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO