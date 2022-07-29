Newberg’s Alexana Winery names Tresider Burns its new head winemaker

www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Related
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
kptv.com
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse / Gift Shop Again Open to Public
(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes, one of the more curious and cutesy lighthouses of the Oregon coast sits, tucked down beneath the hills and forest of Cape Meares. The little lighthouse and its gift shop have been closed for what seems like forever, since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down the entire Oregon coast in March of 2020.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Oregon reaches at least 15 suspected heat-related deaths during lengthy heatwave
As Oregon’s long heatwave finally wanes, the state’s suspected heat-related death count has reached at least 15. On Sunday, Portland recorded its seventh consecutive day with the high at 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a record for the city. On the following day, the state reported 14 suspected hyperthermia deaths in Oregon since the string of high-heat days started.
Student voices: Journalism camp environment is really cool
So far, my time at HSJI has exceeded my expectations and I’ve had a lot of fun. The friends, editors, RA’s and everybody else I’ve met have all been really nice. Our first big project is working on profiles. Yesterday I was introduced to interviewing, and early today I finished gathering all my information on my partner to write up a draft. By dinner, I had written a full draft with minor edits made. After dinner, we took photos of each other for the profiles (I learned that I was really bad at taking pictures). We worked with OPB photographer, Kristyna Wentz-Graff, and learned about photo composition and journalism.
pickathon.com
Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!
Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- The McKinney Fire may be burning at the Oregon-California border, but it is already hitting close to home in the Portland area. The Oregon State Fire Marshall has sent firefighters from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas counties to help, which includes over 40 firefighters and 12 engines. Rep....
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’
Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
Long-time financial chief for Dean Kirkland pleads guilty to personal tax charges
Camas accountant Drew Q. Miller, a long-time associate of Vancouver real estate developer Dean Kirkland, has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he willfully failed to pay federal income taxes. Federal prosecutors had charged Miller with failing to pay the full income tax obligation he had accrued from 2008...
Crater’s Tyrone Gorze, Lake Oswego’s Kate Peters compete in distance events at World Athletics U20 Championships
The first day of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships is nearly over, and the first of Oregon’s athletes competing have completed their events. In the women’s 3,000-meter race, Lake Oswego’s Kate Peters finished 14th with a time of 10 minutes, 5.09 seconds. The gold medalist was Kenya’s Betty Chelanget, who finished in 9:01.03.
pdxfoodpress.com
Hey❗What Are You Doing This Weekend❓
If you’re at the Portland Farmers Market and Trevor Baird offers you a peach sample, take it. It might be the best peach you’ve ever tasted. Unlike farmers who need to pick their fruit before it’s really ripe so it survives the rough handling on the way to the supermarket produce section, the Baird family waits until their peaches are ready to eat. You can’t go back to the hard, green stone fruit trucked up from California once you’ve had the sticky juice from a fat Sweet Sue peach run down your arm.
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
luxury-houses.net
Modern and Contemporary Estate in Classic Setting in Portland Listed at $3,250,000
The Estate in Portland is a luxurious home commanding inspiring city and mountain views now available for sale. This home located at 2545 NW Westover Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Coxen – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 503 635-9801, 503 388-2526) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Portland.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
78K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0