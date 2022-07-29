Newberg’s Alexana Winery names Tresider Burns its new head winemaker

So far, my time at HSJI has exceeded my expectations and I’ve had a lot of fun. The friends, editors, RA’s and everybody else I’ve met have all been really nice. Our first big project is working on profiles. Yesterday I was introduced to interviewing, and early today I finished gathering all my information on my partner to write up a draft. By dinner, I had written a full draft with minor edits made. After dinner, we took photos of each other for the profiles (I learned that I was really bad at taking pictures). We worked with OPB photographer, Kristyna Wentz-Graff, and learned about photo composition and journalism.

SALEM, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO