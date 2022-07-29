ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

erienewsnow.com

Community Members Enjoy Artisan Flea Market

People enjoyed the monthly tradition of the Artisan Flea Market with the Shops on the Hill on Sunday. Located on 26th and Peach Street, several stores, restaurants and vendors came out to set up their tents to support one another and sell their merchandise. This was the third flea event...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
COCHRANTON, PA
metromonthly.net

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park

Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
ERIE, PA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA

There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Discover Presque Isle Continues this Weekend

The sunny weather and warm temperatures were the perfect backdrop for the Erie tradition of Discover Presque Isle. The peninsula was filled with new visitors and familiar faces for the annual event. Jon DeMarco, the Executive Director for the Presque Isle Partnership said, "Presque Isle has some sort of hold...
ERIE, PA
wcn247.com

Alumnus Chris Norris ’08 named to Erie’s “40 Under 40” list

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College alumnus Chris Norris '08 (broadcast communications) has been named to the 2022 "Erie's 40 Under 40" list, a compilation of 40 young innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping Erie's future. Norris, originally from Sharon, Pa., is the owner and strategist of the social media marketing agency...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event

“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Revitalization continues in downtown Erie

The revitalization of downtown Erie continues as major projects undergo construction and now have completion dates. Here’s more on those projects and what they will bring to the community. People in Erie can expect to see renovations and new resources added to State Street in downtown Erie. Downtown Erie is continuing to receive a major […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close

Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday

Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall

Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades

Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That's because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the statewide FOP convention here for the first time...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
ERIE, PA

