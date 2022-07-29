www.eriereader.com
erienewsnow.com
Community Members Enjoy Artisan Flea Market
People enjoyed the monthly tradition of the Artisan Flea Market with the Shops on the Hill on Sunday. Located on 26th and Peach Street, several stores, restaurants and vendors came out to set up their tents to support one another and sell their merchandise. This was the third flea event...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
Local church continues renovations after fire
Work to repair a church devastated by a fire more than a year and a half ago continued in Hubbard.
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
topshelfmusicmag.com
Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA
There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
erienewsnow.com
Discover Presque Isle Continues this Weekend
The sunny weather and warm temperatures were the perfect backdrop for the Erie tradition of Discover Presque Isle. The peninsula was filled with new visitors and familiar faces for the annual event. Jon DeMarco, the Executive Director for the Presque Isle Partnership said, "Presque Isle has some sort of hold...
wcn247.com
Alumnus Chris Norris ’08 named to Erie’s “40 Under 40” list
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College alumnus Chris Norris '08 (broadcast communications) has been named to the 2022 "Erie's 40 Under 40" list, a compilation of 40 young innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping Erie's future. Norris, originally from Sharon, Pa., is the owner and strategist of the social media marketing agency...
erienewsnow.com
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event
“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
Revitalization continues in downtown Erie
The revitalization of downtown Erie continues as major projects undergo construction and now have completion dates. Here’s more on those projects and what they will bring to the community. People in Erie can expect to see renovations and new resources added to State Street in downtown Erie. Downtown Erie is continuing to receive a major […]
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
erienewsnow.com
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That's because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the statewide FOP convention here for the first time...
LECOM honors those who passed in hospice care with butterfly release
LECOM held their 17th annual “Wings of Hope Butterfly Release” on Saturday in honor of those who passed away in hospice care. Families and loved ones gathered on Saturday for a service that included the reading of names of the individuals who have died this past year. Following the final names, LECOM released butterflies into […]
ANNA Shelter teams up with Sonic Drive-In for ‘Pups on the Patio’
One local fast-food restaurant is helping our four-legged friends during the “dog days of summer”. The ANNA Shelter is teaming up with the Millcreek Mall Sonic Drive-In to help find homes for it shelter dogs. Friday, they held a “Pups on the Patio” event to show off a number of pets looking for a new […]
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
WFMJ.com
Kinsman mother, two kids to donate hair for children suffering hair loss Sunday
A mother and her two children will be donating hair for a good cause after her son was bullied for his long hair. Krista Ayers of Kinsman tells 21 News that her son, Ethan wanted to look like Bucky Barnes, a character from the movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but was teased for his long hair.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding
(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
