HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand

IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
Incomplete: Another sign of supply problems
If you’re wondering why the extension of the Periwinkle Bikepath along Queen Avenue in Albany is still unfinished, there’s an explanation. And like so much else these days, it has to do with a shortage of supplies and the time it takes to get things you want or need.
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
Student Voices: Time flies when you’re busy working
You’d think sitting at a desk and writing all day would be a long, tedious task, but it feels like the hours pass by in seconds. Today was the most work-heavy day at the journalism institute so far, but it feels like it’s going by the fastest. Besides breaking for meals and having a brief photography workshop, we’ve all been working non-stop trying to finish our first real journalism assignment, which is writing a profile about our reporting partners.
Student voices: Journalism camp environment is really cool
So far, my time at HSJI has exceeded my expectations and I’ve had a lot of fun. The friends, editors, RA’s and everybody else I’ve met have all been really nice. Our first big project is working on profiles. Yesterday I was introduced to interviewing, and early today I finished gathering all my information on my partner to write up a draft. By dinner, I had written a full draft with minor edits made. After dinner, we took photos of each other for the profiles (I learned that I was really bad at taking pictures). We worked with OPB photographer, Kristyna Wentz-Graff, and learned about photo composition and journalism.
Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips. US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the...
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
Oregon athletics waiting on Eugene city council to proceed with plans for new indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics is waiting on approval from the Eugene city council of a proposed land exchange with the city that will permit a rerouting of Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed new indoor practice facility. “Once we get all...
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Woodburn market, gas station proposal nixed
City Council overturns planning commission's approval of plans for commercial site.Plans for a U.S. Market and gas station at a site that formerly housed two banks in Woodburn have been waylaid, at least temporarily. During its July 25 meeting, the Woodburn City Council denied an application proposing a convenience store and gas station at Newberg Highway and Oregon Way on the basis that it fails to meet conditional use criteria. The application was previously approved by the Woodburn Planning Commission. But an appellant involved in the hearings with the commission challenged that ruling, thereby sending it before the City...
Eugene ordinance would ban natural gas in new housing
A Eugene ordinance could prohibit natural gas use in new housing. It’s part of an effort to cut carbon emissions. City Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to advance the ordinance to a public hearing. If enacted, it would affect residential developers starting in June 2023. Most Councilors cited reports...
Suspected heat-related deaths rise to 9 in Oregon
Multnomah County announced another two potential victims of this week’s heat wave, bringing the total of couonty residents suspected of dying from hyperthermia to five. Across Oregon, nine people may have died from the heat, including three others in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one each in Clackamas and Umatilla counties.
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
Sherwood and Wilsonville ask residents to curtail non-essential water use due to broken pump
The cities of Sherwood and Wilsonville are asking residents and businesses to curtail all non-essential water use after an overnight failure of a pump at a water treatment plant reduced its ability to deliver a high volume of treated water to customers. In what officials are calling a voluntary water...
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan
Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
