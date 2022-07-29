lionofviennasuite.sbnation.com
Related
SB Nation
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
SB Nation
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader
He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season
As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
REPORT: Swap in the making - James Maddison to Newcastle, Martin Dubravka to Leicester City
After a long summer full of rejections and dealing delusional prima-donna agents, Newcastle United might be on the verge of finally adding the final piece of the puzzle: a offensive player in Leicester City’s James Maddison. Many voices reported yesterday that NUFC and LCFC are getting closer and closer...
SB Nation
Premier League Preview: Three questions Manchester City have to answer
Manchester City kick off their title defense this weekend vs West Ham. Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have four days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season. Let’s dive in:...
SB Nation
Opinion: We've celebrated Sunderland's Lionesses, now the hard work starts
What a month, what a weekend, what a 120 minutes plus stoppage time. We've had an absolute ball, and it's amazing that so many people have joined us for the ride. There were three Roker Reporters amongst the 87,000 at Wembley along with our respective loved ones, plus numerous other Sunderland fans and former Sunderland players in the crowd.
SB Nation
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
SB Nation
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
SB Nation
DiMarzio: AC Milan cooling on Tanganga, Reguilon
Now that Tottenham is mostly out of acquisition mode and into offload mode, you’d think that we’d be seeing lots of players on the way out the door. That’s proving to be a little more difficult than maybe we all expected, mostly because, unlike Spurs, a lot of European clubs just don’t have a lot of money right now (or like Barcelona are taking out shady payday loans to balance their budget).
SB Nation
Monday August 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye transfer imminent, Dobbin loan update, Silva talks sacking
“It’s always important for a centre-forward to get on the scoresheet, especially before the season starts to build confidence. It was a great ball from Tarky from the back, something we spoke about in the week, so it was nice to execute that on the day. “When you know...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
SB Nation
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
SB Nation
This is Wearside! Sunderland’s Championship return brings a mammoth crowd to our home
As everyone knows, football has always meant so much to Sunderland. ‘Our city built on industry, where these colours run true’ were the words of the Spirit of ‘37’s banners in another phenomenal fan-led display before kickoff, and never have they meant as much as they did on Sunday.
SB Nation
Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut
They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “I’m Happy with Where We Are”
We’ve not yet started the 2022-23 season and the Reds have already won a trophy, so a 3-0 defeat for a very young group of players against Ligue 1 Strasbourg should really not matter at all, and even then, for manager Jurgen Klopp there are positives to take from Sunday’s pre-season finale.
SB Nation
James McAtee on verge of loan to Sheffield United -report
James McAtee is at Bramall Lane to undergo a medical with Sheffield United today ahead of a season-long loan from Manchester City. The deal is only a straight season long loan as City value the player and did not want to include a purchase option or sell of any kind.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch
Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The...
Comments / 0